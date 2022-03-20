Penn State’s inaugural home stand concluded on Sunday, as the Nittany Lions wrapped up the Penn State Softball Invitational with games against Cornell and Rider.

After a fantastic showing on Saturday night against UMass Lowell, where the team cruised to a 12-2 win, the offense stayed hot right from the jump against Cornell.

Sophomore first baseman Lexie Black slashed her seventh homer of the season to give the Nittany Lions a 2-0 advantage after the first inning.

A third-inning score from sophomore second baseman Mel Coombs, courtesy of Black’s third RBI of the game, further extended the Nittany Lions’ advantage.

Cornell swiftly fired back, however, as a two-run homer from senior infielder Emily McKinney trimmed down Penn State’s lead.

But the blue and white were not discouraged, soon tallying four runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth to secure a 10-2 win, defeating Cornell for the second time this weekend.

Much like the Nittany Lions’ game against UMass Lowell, this showdown ended early via mercy rule.

While Penn State was unable to make it three such wins in a row against Rider, the team still emerged victorious all the same.

Thanks to another quick home run strike, this time from senior catcher Ally Kurland, gave Penn State an early first inning lead.

A rough patch in the fourth inning would eventually allow Rider junior Amanda Cooper to score off a walk, tying the game at one run each.

The score would remain locked in place long after, as the game went into extra innings.

There, the Nittany Lions finally emerged with a 2-1 win thanks to a Cassie Lindmark score on a Black RBI single.

Offense keeps rolling

For the second time in as many days, Penn State’s offensive firepower ended a game prematurely.

The eight-run rule came into effect once again, as junior utility player Maggie Finnegan’s three run homer was the final nail in the coffin for Cornell’s afternoon of softball.

Before that game-sealing hit, the Nittany Lions also displayed some tenacity running the bases.

The fourth inning saw three straight runners run through first to avoid being thrown out, which really helped load the bases and set up for the explosive finish to the game.

The offense was not nearly as dominant against Rider with Penn State recording only four hits throughout the eight-inning contest.

Yet, the home run from Kurland in addition to Lindmark’s game-winning run allowed Penn State to escape with a close victory.

After a brief offensive dry spell to open the month, the past week of offensive output has stood out substantially.

Pair of pitchers make first starts

Penn State was able to earn two victories on Sunday and those wins came with two new starting pitchers.

Freshman Lydia Spalding made her first start of the season against Cornell after only appearing in relief of her teammates thus far.

Spalding’s performance wasn’t terrible, as she struck out four batters in her four innings.

But she also allowed two runs in the fourth, possibly leading to coach Clarisa Crowell’s decision to insert senior Kylee Lingenfelter for the remainder of the game.

In the second contest against Rider, junior Vanessa Oatley made her first start since last season after returning for her first game action on Saturday night against UMass Lowell.

Against the River Hawks Oatley performed solidly, but her stint in the circle did not go as well against the Broncs.

Oatley walked three runners and especially struggled in the fourth inning. After Rider tied the game at one apiece, Oatley was pulled in favor of senior Bailey Parshall.

Parshall was able to guide her squad into the winners column, striking out five batters and allowing no runs in the process.

While it remains to be seen if the duo of Spalding and Oatley will frequently make these starts in the future, both of them got the job done on Sunday.

Momentum has been built

Crowell should be quite happy with the way her squad performed this past weekend.

In their return home to Beard Field, the Nittany Lions extended their current win streak to six and looked to have been reinvigorated after a slow start to March.

The pair of wins via the mercy rule was the clear highpoint of Penn State’s weekend, but its gritty, close wins on Friday and Sunday were also impressive in their own ways.

As Big Ten play begins next weekend against Maryland, the Nittany Lions carrying in this level of momentum certainly can’t hurt.

The most crucial section of Penn State’s schedule approaches, but at 16-11, the team is arguably playing its best ball of the season.

Now the blue and white just need this level of play to translate going forward against stronger opponents.

