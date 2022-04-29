Penn State's final game of the season will now be televised on the national stage.

After being originally scheduled to square off with Illinois at noon, the blue and white will now play its May 8 game at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

📺Coming to a TV screen near you📺The Nittany Lions contest against @IlliniSB on May 8 has been moved to the Big Ten Network. First pitch is now set for 2 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. CST. #WeAre https://t.co/9LgrIB2R7a — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 29, 2022

The Mother's Day matinee will mark the final game of the season for both squads before the conference tournament begins on May 11.

Penn State is currently sixth in Big Ten standings heading into its final home series against Wisconsin.

