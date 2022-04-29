Penn State Softball vs St. Francis Swings at a Pitch

Infielder Michelle Leone (9) swings on a pitch from St. Francis during the Penn State Softball vs. St. Francis on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

Penn State's final game of the season will now be televised on the national stage.

After being originally scheduled to square off with Illinois at noon, the blue and white will now play its May 8 game at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

The Mother's Day matinee will mark the final game of the season for both squads before the conference tournament begins on May 11.

Penn State is currently sixth in Big Ten standings heading into its final home series against Wisconsin.

