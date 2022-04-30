Due to impending weather, Penn State bumped up its final home game of the season at Nittany Lion Softball Park from Sunday to Saturday.

Originally scheduled to commemorate its six seniors before Sunday's series finale against Wisconsin, the blue and white will now celebrate Senior Day ahead of Saturday's doubleheader.

🗓️Schedule Update🗓️We will now play a doubleheader today to conclude the series against @BadgerSoftball. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after.#WeArehttps://t.co/q9AOzIqYIG — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 30, 2022

Time for Senior Day presented by the Penn State Alumni Association! @PennStateAlums #WeAre 🆚: @BadgerSoftball📍: University Park, Pa.🏟: Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field⌚️: 3 p.m.📺: B1G+📊: https://t.co/xmPFIKBS1G pic.twitter.com/BuYZu4A1VN — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 30, 2022

First pitch of Saturday's doubleheader is slated for 3 p.m., with the home finale expected to start 30 minutes after the final out of Game 2.

Penn State narrowly lost to the Badgers Friday evening, dropping the first game of the series 1-0 in 10 innings.

