Penn State softball v. Indiana, student section

Penn State students cheer on the Penn State softball team during their game against Indiana on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 6-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Due to impending weather, Penn State bumped up its final home game of the season at Nittany Lion Softball Park from Sunday to Saturday.

Originally scheduled to commemorate its six seniors before Sunday's series finale against Wisconsin, the blue and white will now celebrate Senior Day ahead of Saturday's doubleheader.

First pitch of Saturday's doubleheader is slated for 3 p.m., with the home finale expected to start 30 minutes after the final out of Game 2.

Penn State narrowly lost to the Badgers Friday evening, dropping the first game of the series 1-0 in 10 innings.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags