After topping in-state foe Pitt on March 16, Penn State cruised past the competition at the Penn State Softball Invitational, going undefeated in all five of its games.

The Nittany Lions are riding their longest win-streak of the season as they enter Thursday’s contest against Maryland on a seven-game tear.

After a season where fans and spectators were prohibited from attending any home games, the blue and white opened up the 2022 season at Beard Field at the Nittany Lion Softball Park in dramatic fashion for the Nittany Lion faithful.

Coach Clarisa Crowell said she understands all of the “hoopla” that comes with playing in front of home fans for the first time all season — especially since the last home game with spectators was in 2019.

As the fans settled into their seats and the Nittany Lions’ bats began to wake up, the first-game jitters were washed away, courtesy of Maggie Finnegan’s walkoff single in Game 1 against Cornell.

“For me and my staff just to see Beard Field packed was incredible,” Crowell said.

For the first time all year, Penn State is excelling in all three areas of the game. Over the first third of the season, the Nittany Lions struggled not only at the plate but also on the field.

The blue and white’s struggles were highlighted after a 2-6 performance over Penn State’s spring break in the Carolina Classic and a doubleheader against Delaware.

Crowell said in hindsight, the difficult stretch over spring break has made the Nittany Lions a better team.

At the same time, being able to bounce back mid-season after a tough schedule of games will be critical down the line as Penn State prepares for conference play, and Crowell knows that.

“You learn a lot about a team’s character when they struggle,” Crowell said. “But that two-week stretch we had where we struggled then bounced back, we’ll be able to revert back to that.”

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

The second-year coach is already preparing to use that message again as the season passes the halfway mark of the spring.

With the blue and white offense, defense and pitching firing on all cylinders just in time for Big Ten play to kick into gear, Thursday’s matchup against Maryland is sure to generate some fireworks.

Crowell said her team’s recipe for moving past losses is refusing to allow her team to “dwell on past failures,” and in its place, the Nittany Lions are learning, moving on and finding “ways to get 1% better.”

All season long, Crowell’s players have faced adversity head on and prospered as a unit. Time and time again, the blue and white is “failing forward,” its coach said.

Along with opening conference play in Happy Valley, the blue and white will need to continue hurdling obstacles from Mother Nature.

For much of the spring, Penn State has enjoyed warm weather while in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, but the same can’t be said for State College where Happy Valley is experiencing, as Punxsutawney Phil put it best, six more weeks of winter.

Crowell said the Nittany Lions will need to look past lower temperatures and embrace the weather that comes with the upcoming week of games.

Sunday’s doubleheader with Cornell and Rider was a great opportunity for the blue and white to experience playing in the elements ahead of its upcoming opening series with Maryland, Crowell said.

Penn State will need to replicate its gritty attitude heading into Thursday’s matchup against Maryland if it wants to improve on its perfect home record.

For Crowell, it’s a big deal to open Big Ten play at home, and it may give the blue and white the edge to start its conference slate on the right note.

“Anytime you can open up conference play at home, on your own field, in front of your fans — I think it’s a huge advantage.”

MORE SPORTS CONTENT