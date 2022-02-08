There’s a bug going around the Penn State locker room this week as the blue and white prepare to battle Missouri on Friday in the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament.

Not the kind that makes players physically ill, but rather an itch to get on the field and face off against an opponent other than themselves.

Coach Clarisa Crowell hopes to turn the tides this spring after having a full offseason of recovery, training and practice while embarking on many players' first full collegiate season.

“They’re experienced, they know who they are as individuals. They know who they are as a group, and I just love the camaraderie that they have,” Crowell said. “They’re chomping at the bit to get out there and compete against somebody else.”

Crowell preached the importance of leadership for the veteran group as she announced four upperclassmen will be at the forefront of her mission.

Seniors Bailey Parshall, Ally Kurland, Lilia Crouthamel and junior infielder Kaitlyn Morrison were selected as captains for the 2022 season.

“We didn’t have [captains] last year, and I think putting that in place for us has really set up our goals easier this year, and we are kind of more like a plan to action with leadership,” Morrison said.

The leaders of the blue and white squad will have more on their plate than just producing on the field, as many current Nittany Lions don’t have a full season of experience due to canceled or shortened seasons.

Morrison is one of those players who hasn’t had the opportunity to experience a full schedule of nonconference and Big Ten opponents and hopes to be able to utilize her co-captains experience to her advantage.

“I’ve gotten the first half the season, I’ve gotten the second half the season, I just never had it as a whole,” Morrison said.

Crowell echoed how challenging it may be for the group to get back in motion for the 56-game grind and expects veteran experience to be pivotal in the team's success.

MORE SOFTBALL CONTENT

Penn State softball enters 2022 with question-mark riddled, high-potential outfield Penn State’s 2022 performance in the outfield will be defined by its ability to generate off…

“We look to them for guidance, just really with everything,” Crowell said. “They are the seniors, they’ve experienced so much, they’ve been through the rigors of a full season.”

One senior the Nittany Lions will look to rely on, on and off the field, is pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter.

Lingenfelter understands not only the challenge of performing on the field, but the unfamiliar experience of traveling as a student-athlete.

“Going down south for a couple weekends in a row and then just going straight into Big Ten, it’s a lot,” Lingenfelter said. “But I think we’ve done well with prepping the freshmen, sophomores and even the juniors too.”

The veteran pitcher is making sure to leave no stone unturned when it comes to preparing the underclassmen for their upcoming travel, even the simplest of tasks.

“Helping them with what they need to pack, things as simple as that, or your favorite snack, or if you always eat or drink something before a game, maybe bring that with you because a store isn’t always possible,” Lingenfelter said.

Lingenfelter and Morrison both understand the arduous task of being a student-athlete, both mentally and physically.

“As long as you prioritize what you need to prioritize, it’s really not that hard on your body,” Morrison said.” “You just got to take care of it.”

“You may start to feel tired or whatever, but it’s just taking care of your body, getting enough sleep, getting enough to eat, staying hydrated and taking care of your stretching,” Lingenfelter said.

Crowell also acknowledged the importance of staying healthy throughout the season, as the team has been hard at work on the field and in the weight room over the last few months.

“A big part of being able to last the whole season is the strength and conditioning piece of it and making sure that we’re recovering,” Crowell said. “It’s just taking care of our bodies really.”

Going into the first weekend of the season, Penn State’s performance is sure to set the tone for the upcoming spring for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions have taken away a lot from last season's undesired outcome, including facing fear while moving past one’s mistake.

“Focusing on the moment and what’s to come because you can’t change what happened in the past,” Lingenfelter said. “Every day is a new day, every pitch is a new pitch.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE