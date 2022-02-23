Penn State will enter the third week of the season with considerable momentum.

The Nittany Lions will be on the road once again this weekend, traveling to Georgia to take part in the I-75 Challenge that Georgia Tech’s hosting.

Penn State has started the season at 6-3, following strong showings in the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament, as well as last week’s Panther Invitational.

Senior pitcher Bailey Parshall’s performance was the major talking point coming out of the invitational, as she threw a perfect game in the first matchup against FIU before once again shutting the Panthers out two days later.

The team's offensive firepower was also on full display during the Panther Invitational, as Penn State accounted for 24 runs in only four games.

Overall, the entire team has looked much improved thus far, and it’ll look to carry on this current wave of momentum coming into this weekend.

Ahead of the next slate of games, here’s what to expect from Penn State’s upcoming opponents.

Georgia Tech

The hosts of the I-75 Challenge have looked quite impressive during the early stages of the 2022 season.

At 9-2, the Yellow Jackets have started off well and will likely be a thorn in Penn State’s side this weekend.

Examining Georgia Tech’s recent performances, the Yellow Jackets are similar to the Nittany Lions in that when they win, it tends to be because they allow few runs to the opposition.

These two teams will meet twice on Friday at 2 and 4:30 p.m., so it figures to be a hard-fought afternoon for both sides.

If Penn State is able to walk away winning both games, things will look all the more encouraging for the team as the season continues to roll along.

Kennesaw State

Following the double-header versus the Yellow Jackets on Friday, Penn State will then meet Kennesaw State twice on Saturday.

These two contests will also take place at 2 and 4:30 p.m., but unlike the games against Georgia Tech, this matchup is more difficult to get a feel for.

Kennesaw State enters the I-75 Challenge at 2-6, but its six losses have come at the hands of only two teams.

The Owls’ first two defeats came from No. 4 Florida State, who may simply have been an opponent too difficult to overcome.

The other four losses are attributed to Samford, who swept Kennesaw State a weekend ago.

The best thing the Nittany Lions can do is play to their standards and take care of business against a team they should have a strong chance against in both of Saturday games.

Georgia State

Unlike the aforementioned schools, Georgia State will only face the Nittany Lions one time this weekend during a noon Sunday matinee.

Georgia State has struggled out of the gate this season. It sits at 2-6 on the season despite an impressive season-opening 12-3 win over Indiana State.

However, the Panthers’ record potentially may look a bit different by time they face the Nittany Lions on Sunday. They have five other games to play before facing off against the blue and white.

Whether Georgia State is able to substantially improve its record by that time remains to be seen.

As things currently stand, the final game of this three-day tournament looks to favor Penn State.

