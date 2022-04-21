Coming off of a strong conclusion to its series against Indiana, Penn State will look to keep rolling in its upcoming weekend series against Rutgers.

After trading blowout wins with the Hoosiers to start last weekend’s series, the Nittany Lions won a much more competitive contest on Easter Sunday, 8-6.

This win was highlighted by senior catcher Ally Kurland’s pair of home runs, the latter of which was her 16th — a single-season program record.

Kurland has been rock solid at the plate all year, and many of her teammates have posted strong hitting stat lines as well.

In fact, there are currently six Nittany Lions hitting over .250 on the year.

Despite what the numbers may say, the blue and white has had issues with maintaining consistent aggressiveness all across the lineup.

There have been many occasions where the Nittany Lions may establish big leads, but in other games, they fall behind quite substantially.

That is why Penn State’s latest win over Indiana has to be encouraging for coach Clarisa Crowell and her players.

The team displayed a heightened sense of urgency throughout the game that sustained itself even when Indiana started sending some balls soaring over the fence as well.

The performance was reminiscent of the team’s thrashing of Purdue a few weeks prior, when the Penn State lineup seemed to connect on just about everything over the course of a three-game series.

As the blue and white head into this matchup with Rutgers, it could be headed toward a similar level of success across the weekend.

The Scarlet Knights have struggled in 2022, currently sitting at 23-24.

Notably, they only hold a record of 1-13 against Big Ten rivals, signaling the Nittany Lions could be in store for an explosive road trip. Penn State conversely stands at 7-5 in Big Ten play.

If the record doesn’t tell the whole story for Rutgers this season, then its recent game log might.

Over the past 10 games, the Scarlet Knights have allowed five or more runs in each of them. Furthermore, they are also in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.

With Rutgers in a slump, this could also prove fruitful for the blue and white’s pitching rotation — not only senior ace Bailey Parshall but also for others such as Kylee Lingenfelter and Vanessa Oatley, who could be in store for some of their best outings of the year come this weekend.

And, as mentioned before, the batting order from top to bottom will likely have plenty of success, ideally in all three contests.

Overall, it seems clear the Nittany Lions will be favored to walk away with more wins within the conference this upcoming weekend.

With the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon, Penn State can use all the aid it can get in the standings, currently standing at seventh within the conference.

Coming into the postseason with tangible momentum would really benefit the Nittany Lions, and it seems that’s just what they’ll be gathering amid the trip to Piscataway, New Jersey.

