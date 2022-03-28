The past is the past, and so is Maryland.

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Bucknell, Penn State has a great opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing showing in its first conference series of the spring.

The Nittany Lions pulled out the win in the opening game of the series against the Terrapins in a two-day, ten-inning contest, but ultimately, they suffered defeats in their final two matchups.

Before losing two of three against Maryland, Penn State was on an eight-game win streak and a perfect 7-0 at home after an impressive performance at the Penn State Softball Invitational.

All season long, the Nittany Lions haven’t allowed their opponents to generate big innings at the plate, but the same cannot be said for their first two losses in conference play.

In both losses to Maryland, a seven-run sixth inning in Game 2 and a four-run fourth in the series finale proved costly for the blue and white.

For coach Clarisa Crowell, the best part about softball is the busy schedule and getting right back into action, as Penn State can bounce back against a struggling Bucknell team on Tuesday night.

“We play so many games that we can’t dwell on what happened this past weekend,” Crowell said Saturday. “We need to get back to work.”

Bucknell is off to a miserable start to the 2022 season, winning just four games in 26 opportunities to start the spring, holding a record of 4-22 as it enters Patriot League play.

Like Penn State, big innings have been a problem for the Bison as for much of the season.

Bucknell hasn’t been able to dig itself out of the deep holes it creates for itself on defense.

Eight of Bucknell’s 22 defeats ended as a result of the run rule, including a 21-0 barnburner in its second game of the season against Charlotte on Feb. 11.

After a pair of extra-inning wins against Marist and UNC Wilmington on Feb. 19, the Bison have gone on to win just two games over their next 20 contests.

Bucknell arguably has two leaders in the dugout who lead the charge, one at the plate and one in the circle.

Much of the Bucknell lineup has struggled at the dish this season, but one Bison in particular has aggressively stepped up to the plate.

Catcher/infielder Nicole Rivait paces the Bison in almost every offensive category including batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, hits, double, triples and total bases.

In Bucknell’s 8-4 extra-inning win against the Seahawks, Rivait sparked one of its best offensive performances thus far with a season-high four hits and two RBIs.

On the mound, the Bison are led by senior Kelly Toomey, who leads the rotation with four complete game efforts in 12 starts this season.

Toomey, who previously had stops at UNC Wilmington and La Salle, handles much of the work in Bucknell’s rotation, having racked up 64.2 innings pitched in 16 appearances already — 35 more innings then the next closest pitcher.

One of Toomey’s best appearances of the year came against her former school. The senior earned the win in a complete game effort against UNC Wilmington, allowing just four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Bison ace picked up her first complete game shutout of the spring against Western Michigan. Over seven innings, Toomey struck out six Broncos while allowing just five hits and two walks.

Although there have been games where Toomey has surrendered her fair share of runs, there have been times this season where lack of run support has overshadowed an impressive performance from the senior.

Through all of its woes, Bucknell is coming off its most dominant outing of the season in a 8-0 win over Holy Cross, after dropping the first two against the Crusaders.

The Bison hope their first win in two weeks will generate momentum as they ramp up play in the Patriot League, but a matchup with Penn State stands in their way.

“Bucknell will be a good game for us to go out there and compete,” Crowell said.

