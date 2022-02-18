After a promising showing in its first weekend of the season, Penn State was back on the field on Friday for matchups with Cleveland State and FIU.

This was the first day of the three-day Panther Invitational hosted by FIU, and the Nittany Lions made the most of it with a 5-2 win over the Vikings and a 7-0 shutout against the Panthers.

In the first contest against Cleveland State, things started swiftly for both sides.

The two teams found themselves tied at one apiece after the first inning, as both Penn State junior Cassie Lindmark and Cleveland State freshman Kiera Frascone scored runs.

But things would remain stagnant from there until the bottom of the fourth, where the Vikings took a 2-1 lead courtesy of an RBI that brought redshirt senior Sydney Bajusz in from third for the score.

Penn State then responded with vigor as the fifth inning began, as both sophomore Melody Coombs and freshman Maddie Gordon scored to give the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead.

Come the final inning, an RBI from junior Michelle Leone allowed senior Ally Kurland to make her way home, extending Penn State’s advantage to 4-2 en route to a solid win over the Vikings.

Later on against FIU, both the offense and defense excelled.

The game once again started slow before Kurland hit a home run early in the third inning to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 advantage.

Penn State followed that highlight up with an onslaught of offense during the fourth inning.

Runs were scored by Shelli Rivard, Lauren Marcotte and Liana Jones to extend Penn State’s lead to 4-0 heading into the fifth.

In the fifth and sixth innings, Lexi Black and Marcotte exchanged RBIs that allowed each other to score, furthering the lead for Penn State.

Finally, the freshman duo of Lydia Coleman and Gordon added an extra two runs in the seventh to cap off an impressive 7-0 Nittany Lion win.

Here are three elements that proved instrumental to Penn State’s first day of success down in Miami.

Pitchers maintain stellar play

Penn State’s dynamic duo of senior pitchers Kylee Lingenfelter and Bailey Parshall were crucial to the team’s 3-2 start to the season, and both of them continued their excellent play on Friday.

Against Cleveland State, Lingenfelter quickly shrugged off an early two runs allowed, bouncing back to finish the game without allowing any more scores.

Lingenfelter accumulated an impressive 2.00 ERA on the day, proving how effective she was on the mound.

But the real story of the day had to be the no-hitter thrown by Bailey Parshall.

Parshall also was excellent during her battle with FIU, retiring every batter she faced. She accounted for 11 strikeouts in the Penn State victory.

If the two of them maintain this level of play, Penn State will in turn find itself having a great deal of success in 2022.

Fighting spirit continues

Throughout the first two weeks of this season, Penn State hasn’t flinched in the face of adversity.

That theme continued against Cleveland State, as the Nittany Lions at one point were down a run coming into the fifth inning.

What followed was a response coach Clarisa Crowell and her players should be proud of.

Lingenfelter didn’t allow another run the rest of the game, and the Nittany Lions’ bats came out in full force.

By time the game was over, the scoreboard shifted from 2-1 Vikings to 4-2 Nittany Lions.

In the second outing of the day, the need to fight back never really came. Penn State led throughout the entire contest.

Offense finds consistency

The fact that Penn State didn’t need to work too much comeback magic on Friday has to be seen as a positive.

While the team displayed its toughness and resilience, the blue and white’s talent played more of a role than its heart in its games against the Vikings and Panthers.

The bats were hard at work to come back from an early deficit against Cleveland State, but unlike a week earlier, that comeback was already fulfilled at the midway point of the game.

And in the 7-0 win over FIU, the offense was on fire from the jump.

Kurland’s homer got things started, but the three fourth-inning scores were the icing on the cake for Penn State’s impressive offensive performance.

If the Nittany Lions can manage to build leads this fast in future contests, it will pay huge dividends this season.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State softball set for myriad of opponents in Panther Invitational Penn State opened the 2022 season last weekend, notching three wins while also dropping a pa…