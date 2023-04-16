Get out the brooms.

In the third and last game of the series, Penn State looked to stay winning against Rutgers on Sunday. Having its broom ready for the match, the blue and white swept the red and white, winning the final game 8-3.

Ending a five-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions won both games of the doubleheader against the Scarlet Knights on Friday in a gritty fashion.

A single run throughout the game decided the first match, and the second was decided by one fruitful inning which provided all three runs for the blue and white.

Coach Clarisa Crowell placed catcher Cassie Lindmark at the leadoff position, which started and has continued throughout the series.

The red and white combatted Lindmark and company by throwing in pitcher Raimsy Gamsby, who replaced Morgan Smith in Friday’s game, giving up the game-winning run.

Penn State’s Maddie Finnegan was cooking against Gamsby, grilling up a home run to serve two runs for herself and outfielder Lexi Black.

Crowell dialed up pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter to take in the circle. Lingenfelter cut right through the competition, making Rutgers’ batters earn their hits.

Utility player Taylor Lane was caught stealing from the blue and white at the plate, stifling any tricks that the red and white had up its sleeve. As the Scarlet Knights struggled to accumulate any hits, the Nittany Lions were in rhythm.

The bases were loaded in the bottom of the third, leaving it up to infielder Maddie Gordon to finish things off. She finished off a three-course entree, resulting in a grand slam to make the score 6-0.

After two tight games, Sunday’s competition was all in Penn State’s favor. Trying to prevent things from getting bad to even worse, coach Kristen Butler called on first-year pitcher Ryann Orange. The Torrance, California, native closed out a monstrous inning for her team.

Looking to start climbing back in the game, batters Kyleigh Sand and Morgan Smith started things off strong, shortening the lead to 6-2 at the top of the fourth.

Crowell seemed to want the sweep in the series, taking Lingenfelter out for the ace Bailey Parshall, but even Parshall couldn’t slow down the Scarlet Knight’s momentum, allowing another run.

Infielder Megan Herka couldn’t keep things rolling, but the game was beginning to shift in the red and white’s favor despite being down 6-3.

Penn State kept its foot on the gas pedal, accumulating two runs from infielder Emily Maddock. After the first inning, Crowell’s crew had walked off with at least two runs per inning.

Facing an 8-3 deficit, Rutgers saw its hopes of winning diminish. Nevertheless, the weapons in Butler’s armory kept fighting until the end.

Butler cleaned up the circle and prepared it for graduate student Jaden Vickers’ presence. Vickers marked the third pitcher for the red and white.

Vickers stalled the Nittany Lions’ onslaught, preventing them from getting any more runs, but the score was too much to repair with the Scarlet Knights' remaining innings.

Rutgers’ overall record took a beating during its weekend against Penn State, encumbering three losses to drop to 30-17.

As for Penn State, setting its sights for Bucknell on Tuesday, the unit will have a short break from combatting Big Ten teams before its series against Maryland.

