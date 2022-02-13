Despite threats of impending rain, Penn State took on its full doubleheader slate on Sunday.

The blue and white were down early to start the first game of Sunday’s double header against Akron after the Zips produced runs in their half of the first and second inning.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t muster much offense the first time through, but in its second time the lineup provided some firepower.

The blue and white tacked on two runs of its own in the fourth inning off of two singles from Liana Jones and Claire Swedberg to give Penn State its first lead of the game, 3-2.

The Nittany Lions didn’t look back and held the lead for the rest of the contest.

Pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter settled down inside the circle after giving up two early runs. The senior didn’t allow another hit over her final five innings of work.

In the second game of the double header, senior ace Bailey Parshall started in the circle against rival Pitt.

The Nittany Lions were able to strike first with a double off the bat of junior backstop Cassie Lindmark in the bottom half of the third to give Penn State a 1-0 lead.

In another double-digit strikeout performance, Parshall silenced the Panthers bats giving the blue and white a 1-0 win over Pitt.

Here are three takeaways from today’s doubleheader sweep.

Pitching

It’s obvious Penn State is going to rely on the veteran talent of Parshall and Lingenfelter in the circle this spring as the duo tossed every inning for the blue and white to start the year.

In the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, Lingenfelter put together a complete game effort punching out seven Akron batters to tie her single-game record for strikeouts.

Lingenfelter started off slow in the first two frames giving two runs on two hits, allowing the Zips to get out to an early 2-0 lead.

The senior pitcher only needed 85 pitches to mow through the Zips lineup as she didn’t allow another hit after the second inning.

After earning her first win of the season on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky, Lingenfelter earned her second win of the spring matching her win total from all of last year.

Parshall got the nod from coach Clarisa Crowell for her third start of the weekend in Penn State’s last game of the tournament against Pitt.

The Nittany Lions’ ace struck out 12 Panthers over seven innings while allowing no runs to earn her second win of the young season.

One-run games

The Nittany Lions had their fair share of one-run losses in 2021, and the trend looked to continue this season as the blue and white lost on a walk off in two of its first three games to start the spring.

Crowell made it a point of emphasis before the season to her team about overcoming the fear of defeat, and the team took that message to heart to start the season.

After losing to nationally ranked Missouri on Friday, the blue and white bounced back to finish the weekend on a high note with one-run wins against Akron and Pitt.

Penn State was down 2-1 to start against Akron, before a pair of singles in the fourth gave the Nittany Lions a 3-2 win.

In its fourth one-run game of the tournament, Penn State overpowered Pitt in the circle to give the Nittany Lions their third win on the season.

Successful start to season

After staying in the game up until the last out with nationally ranked Missouri, Penn State managed to win three of its next four contests.

In a convincing 4-0 win against Eastern Kentucky, the Nittany Lions earned win No. 1 of the year behind a strong outing from Lingenfelter.

In games four and five of the season, the Nittany Lions earned a sweep of Akron and Pitt courtesy of Parshall and Lingenfelter.

Throughout every game of the tournament, the blue and white managed to get on base and get runners into scoring position in a majority of the innings.

Although the bats weren’t as sharp as the arms of the blue and white, Penn State is sure to get the bats going when it travels back to Florida next weekend in the Panther Invitational.

The Nittany Lions will face Cleveland State and host team Florida International on Friday to start the five-game tournament.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE