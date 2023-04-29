Friday storms forced a doubleheader Saturday as Penn State fought against Illinois in its final homestand of the season.

The Nittany Lions swept their pair of matchups with the Fighting Illini.

Game 1

Bailey Parshall started the day of play in the circle for the blue and white.

After walking the first batter she faced, Kailee Powell fired one off the left field wall, scoring Stevie Meade.

The orange and navy held an early 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the first, where it faced the electric Nittany Lion bats.

Immediately igniting the offense, Emily Maddock bounced one over Lauren Wiles, who started in the circle for Illinois.

“She just finds a way to get on base,” Coach Clarisa Crowell said. “She’s been great in the clutch, has timely hits, so Emily has been pretty fantastic for us this year.”

After Cassie Lindmark was hit-by-pitch, slugger Lexie Black lined one to center, but the throw home was in time, tagging Maddock out.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Kaitlyn Morrison dribbled one past third base, scoring Lindmark to even the score.

A hard hit ball off Maddie Gordon’s bat was too much for Delaney Rummel to handle and all runners safely advanced.

Back-to-back walks from Michelle Leone and Melody Coombs put the home team up 3-1.

A one-two-three dominant inning by Parshall sent the roaring blue and white bats back to the plate.

Right away, Maggie Finnegan hit an opposite field double, which immediately put the pressure on the Fighting Illini.

Lindmark lined one to center field and scored Finnegan, who reached third after a passed ball.

The orange and navy were forced to switch pitchers, putting Addy Jarvis in the circle to take care of the remaining two outs in the bottom of the second.

Regardless, the senior on senior day went yard; Morrison rocketed one out of Beard Field for the two-run homer, pushing the lead 6-1.

Illinois was able to end the inning, but Penn State worked through its pitching staff quickly.

The blue and white’s defense remained in control, working methodically through the Fighting Illini’s lineup.

“I have a lot of respect for that team,” Crowell said. “It was a dogfight and they didn’t give up, they didn’t quit.”

To get things going in the bottom of the third, Michelle Leone hit one just over the reach of Avrey Steiner for a lead-off single.

Maddock softly bounced one to short, but the throw to first was off-target and the pinch-runner for Leone, Jenna Nelson, ran home — pushing the lead to 7-1.

The bottom of the fourth was Illinois’ best defensive effort as it forced Penn State into a double play, and Gabi Robles made a great play at the wall, halting a Gordon blast.

However, the fifth inning was another struggle as Leone placed one in the gap between center and left for a lead-off single; she was replaced by Liana Jones on the base paths who subsequently stole second.

A walk by Morgan Farrah put two on with no outs, and Lilia Crouthamel nearly electrified the Beard Field crowd, but the ball was caught inches before the center field wall — both runners advanced.

Finnegan reached on a fielder's choice to third, but a missed tag at the plate allowed Jones to score.

Maddock furthered Penn State’s surge with a base hit that scored two runners, securing game one in a mercy 9-1 win.

Game 2

The Nittany Lions looked for another victory at home, continuing their dominant pitching with Kylee Lingenfelter on the mound.

The Fighting Illini attempted to score early, but could only tally one hit against the senior pitcher. After an easy inning, Penn State was back in the box, eager to get on the board.

Maddock started the rally in the first, singling to shortstop. As Lindmark drew a walk, two ducks were on the pond. Plagued by two strikeouts, the Nittany Lions had to work back with runners on.

Morrison saw her pitch and sent it back out to left field for an RBI double, putting the home team up 1-0.

Gordon was struck by a pitch, loading the bases, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t score another as they headed into the second.

It seemed to be a pitchers duel between Lingenfelter and Sydney Sickels in the second and third, however, the Penn State bats got hot during a two-out rally.

Leone singled up the middle, not only moving the runners further into scoring position, but sending Maddock home for her second run of the game.

Coombs got in on the action with a right field single, scoring pinch runner Nelson. Despite leaving bases loaded again, the Nittany Lions were up 3-0.

The Fighting Illini were turning on the juice in the fourth with hopes to put a run on the board.

A standup double from Megan Ward and a walk from Paige Berkmeyer put the navy and orange just feet away from clutch runs, yet Lingenfelter had other plans – earning her fifth strikeout of the game and ending the tense inning.

The fourth was full of senior slams.

As the leadoff hitter, Finnegan made her at-bat count with a blast over left center. As Lindmark drew another walk, Black copied her teammate, smashing her fourth pitch over the center field fence.

The offensive strides boosted the total to 6-0, but forced a Fighting Illini pitching change, entering Tori McQueen for Sickels. No runners were left on, but the damage was still done.

After a scoreless pair of innings, Penn State was looking for its final push to secure the win. As the temperature dropped, Lingenfelter continued to turn up the heat, recording two more strikeouts and a handful of pop flies.

“The Illini are a great hitting team and offensively they are very good,” Crowell said, “she did a great job holding them to what she did.”

It was the top of the seventh and three outs away from victory, but Lingenfelter looked beat. She was able to snag one out, but bases were loaded and the Nittany Lions needed some help.

Parshall was able to strike out one, but Rummel’s sneaky hit down the third base line turned costly. The Fighting Illini sent two home, inching a bit closer to the lead with the score bumping to 6-2.

Penn State was able to escape the jam with a clutch grab from Morrison, as it swept Illinois on Saturday.

