Penn State entered Saturday afternoon with a chance to earn a series victory for the first time since 2019, and it accomplished just that.

The Nittany Lions took both games from Saturday’s doubleheader, beating Rutgers 4-2 and 4-3 to take three out of four against the Scarlet Knights.

Bailey Parshall was in the circle for the blue and white in the first game of the day. The junior pitched a strong top of the first in which she got three groundouts with a single hit by pitch in between.

Fresh off a strong hitting performance Friday, catcher Ally Kurland kept the hot streak going, hitting an opposite field home run to left center in the bottom of the second to give Penn State a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Parshall made an errant throw to first after a bunt by Rutgers’ Taylor Lane. Payton Lincavage then doubled down the left field line as Lane came around to score to cut the Scarlet Knights’ deficit in half.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kurland stayed hot as she hit her second home run of the game, pulling this one into right field.

Rutgers started off the top of the fifth with two bunts as the first one went for a hit, and the second one was a sacrifice that moved the runner over to second.

Gabrielle Callaway then doubled to bring Hailey Hoklotubbe home and make it 3-2. The next batter, Anyssa Iliopoulos, singled to left field and Callaway rounded third but was thrown out at home by Crouthamel.

Livingston got on base for the third time in the game as she singled and Coombs then bunted, but both runners were safe as the throw to get the lead runner at second was too late. A sacrifice but moved the runners over and then a walk was issued to load the bases. Michelle Leone grounded to second but an error allowed a run to score to send the Nittany Lions to the top of the sixth with a 4-2 lead.

After running into trouble in the top of the seventh by allowing runners to reach first and second, Parshall settled down to pick up the complete game and give Penn State a 4-2 win in the first game of the day.

Logan Black looked to help make it a two-win day for the Nittany Lions as she stepped into the circle in game two.

Black posted a 1-2-3 inning in the first as the blue and white set its sights on another solid offensive performance.

Berourty hit Kennedy Legg to start the bottom of the second and a sacrifice bunt moved the senior over to second, but Rutgers pitcher Izzy Berouty was able to escape the innings after a couple of groundouts.

Hoklotubbe started off the third with a single to right, and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then stole third. Black then issued a walk and when the runner stole, Hokolotubbe stole home and avoided the tag to make it 1-0 in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

Callaway then doubled to bring another run home and make it 2-0.

After Livingston doubled in the bottom of the fifth, Crouthamel singled to bring a run home, making it 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Michelle Leone singled with the bases loaded to make the score 3-2. With the bases loaded once more, Crouthamel doubled to bring two runs home to give Penn State a 4-3 lead.

Vanessa Oatley secured the win for the Nittany Lions, setting Rutgers down in order to end the game and securing the comeback effort.

Parshall picks up first win in strong performance

Coming into Saturday’s first game with an official record of 0-10, Parshall was looking to finally put herself in the win column. She succeeded in doing so with one of her strongest performances of the season.

Parshall allowed two runs on seven hits across seven innings on 90 pitches. The junior had three strikeouts, hit one batter and allowed no batters to reach base via walks.

Saturday’s game one performance lowered her ERA to 2.99 and put her at 1-10 on the year.

The outing built upon a solid nine innings by Parshall on Friday in which she allowed just three runs on as many hits.

Kurland stays hot at the plate

After slashing three hits, including a triple across both games in Friday’s doubleheader, the junior catcher picked up where she left off.

In the first game, Kurland went two for three, knocking two home runs and a strong line out to center.

Kurland’s first home run was an opposite field shot to left-center field and the second was a rocket down the right field line.

The home runs gave her three RBIs for the day and a total of four on the weekend.

Nittany Lions pick up first win streak

This season has been relatively unkind to coach Clarisa Crowell’s team as the team has a 4-19 record, but for the first time this season, the Nittany Lions strung together some wins.

With Friday night’s game two performance, where the offense exploded for 10 runs and Saturday afternoon’s game one win, the Nittany Lions built themselves a win streak.

They were the first back-to-back wins for Penn State in over a year when they toppled Robert Morris and Western Michigan on March 7 and 8 of 2020, respectively.

Crowell’s team will look to extend the win streak past its current three game mark for next week’s matchups against Michigan State.

