After losing its first game of the season earlier on Saturday, Penn State continued on its downhill slope in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Boston Terriers pounced on the Nittany Lions with a score of 4-0.

Penn State struggled to score in its first appearance at the plate. The blue and white was plagued by pop flies with singles scattered in between from Lydia Coleman and Lexie Black. With a Kathryn Rex walk, the Nittany Lions were able to load the bases but fell short in scoring.

Subsequently, a series of doubles and singles put the Terriers up 1-0. After an overthrow by Lauren Marcotte at shortstop, Boston was able to score another, leading the game by two in the opening frame.

Once the dust settled from the first inning, the matchup became a battle of the pitchers. Both Allison Boaz for the Terriers and Bailey Parshall for the Nittany Lions recorded strikeouts in the second and third innings.

Lexie Black broke through with a standup double in the fourth, but it made no impact as Boston shut other batters out. In the Terriers’ attempt to hit, Parshall answered with another 1-2-3 inning.

Penn State was able to calm Boston’s bats, but its own offense was struggling to find the gaps in the field. It seemed as if groundouts were the only thing the Nittany Lions could put in play.

This season, Boston has scored early and maintained strong defense against its opponents. The two-run deficit proved difficult for Penn State to come back from when it couldn't put the ball in play.

It was a balanced matchup between the Nittany Lions and Terriers despite Penn State leading in its all-time record against Boston. As the game progressed through the fourth and fifth innings, each team became more reliant on its pitchers in the circle. Each batter was met with strikes or forced into an easy infield groundout.

The Nittany Lions came close to scoring in the top of the sixth with walks from Liana Jones and Black, but when Rex hit into a double play, the Terriers diminished the offensive stride.

Boston may have gifted Penn State its first out, however they continued to score with a single from Kayla Roncin and a deep triple from Caitlin Coker to put the Terriers up by three. An additional pop fly allowed Coker to tag and score, boosting Boston’s lead to 4-0.

The Terriers were three outs away from victory as the Nittany Lions gave it their last attempt in the box. After three groundouts to third base, Penn State faced its second loss in a row in Charlotte.

