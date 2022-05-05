Penn State has seen major improvement in the win category this season in comparison to last.

The blue and white needs to keep to its winning ways in its final series of the regular season against Illinois.

Coming off of a weekend of high emotions and gritty games, the Nittany Lions have their work cut out for them this last week.

The last game Penn State played was on Saturday’s Senior Day, where the team gave its seniors their flowers before their final departure from the team.

The blue and white managed to get a win in its doubleheader Saturday but succumbed to Wisconsin in the series.

If the Nittany Lions want to go into the Big Ten Tournament on a high note, they should hope to win this series to continue the momentum of their last win.

With pitching being such a big part of the game, Penn State will need to rely on its roster heading into the final stretch of the season.

One player the Nittany Lions trust on that side of the ball is pitcher Bailey Parshall, who has an ERA of 1.70, which is third-best in the Big Ten.

Not far beyond the blue and white’s ace is Illinois pitcher Sydney Sickels, who sits seventh with an ERA of 2.13.

The series could come down to pitching depth for both teams, as each team can dial up an answer to any pitcher.

Penn State senior Kylee Lingenfelter has had highs and lows over her last three games, though each game has resulted in a loss.

Illinois’ pitching staff performed well this year in comparison to Penn State’s.

The Fighting Illini have three pitchers in the top 20 of the Big Ten for ERA, while the blue and white only has one.

The other two pitchers for Illinois that have been aiding the team behind Sickels are sophomore Tori McQueen with a ERA of 2.35 and freshman Lauren Wiles with 2.84.

Penn State needs to key in on this deadly trio and do its best to work in Lingenfelter on the flip side of things.

In its last series, the blue and white wasn’t able to come out on top against Wisconsin. As for Illinois, it managed to clutch out its last series, beating Indiana twice in three games on the road.

A similar stat for both teams in their previous series was an extra-innings loss that wasted a solid performance on the mound.

Illinois, which sits at 32-17 on the year, is coming off of an 11-inning loss and is looking for a bounce-back against Penn State.

Nonetheless, the blue and white needs to develop its defense and offense quickly in its games against its conference in order to secure a series victory.

Penn State has not earned a run in the first inning in the last nine games, with its last such run coming against Indiana on April 17.

Illinois, on the other hand, has scored a total five runs in the first inning of its previous five games. The Nittany Lions defense will need to step up in a big way so it doesn't find itself down big after just the first inning.

On the other side of the ball, offense for both teams has not been consistent, with Penn State being unable to score more than four runs in its last six games.

The Nittany Lions hope this is just a slump, as they’ve proven to be a team able to strike at any time. Take the Rutgers series for an example, where the team scored six runs in one inning.

While it’s possible that coach Clarisa Crowell holds improving the offense as one of the top priorities heading into her final games of the regular season, she and the team must stay true to who they have been all season long.

As the team prepares for the series, it is heading in as the underdog, though only slightly as it trails Illinois by just three total wins.

