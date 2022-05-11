The Big Ten conference announced its all-conference softball honors ahead of the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday morning.

Three Penn Staters, including seniors Bailey Parshall and Lilia Crouthamel and junior catcher Cassie Lindmark, took home awards.

4⃣ Nittany Lions earned Big Ten honors this morning! Congrats to our award winners. #WeAre📰: https://t.co/XkSOSY9gCg pic.twitter.com/JfOqtHPzxF — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) May 11, 2022

Parshall was named to the All-Big Ten first team after a regular season in which she posted 21 wins, a 1.65 ERA, which ranked second in the conference, and conference-leading nine complete-game shutouts.

Parshall's partner in crime, Lindmark, took home second-team honors after a season in which she ranked fifth in the Big Ten in batting average and hits.

Lastly, Crouthamel became just the third Nittany Lion to be named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team after a season full of highlight-reel plays in center field.

