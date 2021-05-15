After falling Friday night to a competitive conference rival, Penn State entered the weekend eager to turn the tables in its final series of 2021.

Facing the same No. 23 Minnesota team in a doubleheader Saturday, the Nittany Lions showed a fair amount of offensive and defensive mettle, but ultimately fell by scores of 8-3 and 10-0, respectively.

With Logan Black starting for Penn State, the first game began quietly, as both offenses were retired in order in the first inning. Minnesota then got on base in the second with a single and a walk, but both runners were stranded.

Ally Kurland got Penn State on the board first, with a solo home run in the second inning. It was Kurland’s fifth homer of the season, a team high.

Minnesota then responded swiftly an inning later, as after having runners reach second and third, a double from Emily Hansen batted both in to take a 2-1 advantage. Two RBI singles and an RBI fly-out plated three more, giving the Gophers a 5-1 lead before the third out.

Kaitlyn Morrison resumed activity for the Lions’ bats, doubling in the third inning. A sacrifice bunt advanced her to third, and an ensuing single from Melina Livingston brought Morrison across.

After reaching on a fielder’s choice, Melody Coombs made it to third and was herself batted in by a single from Kennedy Legg. All told, the Nittany Lions entered the fourth down 5-3 to Minnesota.

That’s when the Golden Gophers again expanded their lead by way of a solo home run from Natalie DenHartog with two outs. Lauren Marcotte and Morrison then reached base for Penn State, but neither came across.

After a scoreless fifth inning, a pinch-running Maggie Finnegan advanced to second in the sixth, and nearly scored, but was called out at home plate to keep the score at 6-3 with one inning to play.

The Golden Gophers pulled away in the seventh, with Katelyn Kemmetmueller recording a solo homer with no outs to increase the gap to four. Minnesota plated one more on two more hits, and loaded the bases, but the Lion defense held to split the inning down 8-3.

No score followed for Penn State, allowing the game to end at that score, dropping Clarisa Crowell’s group to 6-33 on the season.

With Kylee Lingenfelter starting Game 2, it began similarly, as Minnesota was retired in order in the first frame. Melody Coombs doubled for Penn State in the same inning, but was stranded.

After a scoreless second inning, a Minnesota runner reached second base in the third, but was stranded there. The Nittany Lion offense was retired in order in the same frame.

After again retiring Minnesota in order, Penn State made it back to base in the fourth, with pinch runners Liana Jones and Shelli Rivard on together with one out, but they were stranded to keep the game scoreless after four.

Minnesota then broke through, with two consecutive home runs from Kemmetmueller and Sara Kinch to open up a two-run lead. With no outs, and with Black coming in for Lingenfelter, Minnesota loaded the bases, and ultimately plated four more to take a 6-0 lead.

After a scoreless sixth inning that saw a base hit from Livingston, Minnesota plated one run before a three-run homer from Delanie Cox increased the lead to double digits. In the same inning, Penn State had freshman Emily Maddock pinch run and reach third, but the third out came to end it in a 10-0 result in favor of the Golden Gophers.

Here are some takeaways from the pair of affairs.

Penn State competitive in Game 1, but ultimately fades

At times this season, Penn State has struggled with putting together full, complete games.

In the first leg Saturday, that appeared to be the case.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed a solid first three innings. Kurland’s home run was the first score by either team, and hits from Morrison, Livingston, and Legg aided in getting the three runs across. These hits came off of Autumn Pease, who entered the day with the fourth-lowest ERA in the Big Ten.

However, this production was not kept up throughout the game, with the blue and white registering only one more hit en route to its 8-3 loss.

Still, given Minnesota’s national ranking and Big Ten positioning, the result was not quite as unfortunate as some of the other games.

If Penn State can come back Sunday being that productive for a few innings more, it has a chance to finish its season strong.

Minnesota offense strong

Part of Minnesota’s ability to pull away as Game 1 went on was its offensive production.

With Black and Oatley in the circle, the Golden Gophers notched 12 hits, including the two home runs. They responded well to Penn State’s offensive actions, as they scored five runs in the second after Kurland’s homer.

This production was seen in two more innings of the second leg, where Minnesota plated 10 runners, in a game that included three home runs.

Entering the game ninth in Big Ten batting average, Minnesota’s offensive corps was not the strongest on paper, but it showed that it had the makings of a nationally ranked team.

Penn State came out in a good way defensively in the second game, but even having stopped the Gophers at times, they’ll look to do it more fully Sunday.

Game 2 much closer, defensive battle up until fifth

The five-run margin of the first game turned into a 10-run margin in the second, but it was not like that throughout the game’s entirety.

Neither team scored through the game’s first four innings, nor did they have more than two hits throughout that span.

This was partially due to the stout pitching of Lingenfelter and decorated Golden Gopher Amber Fiser, as well as other contributors, such as Crouthamel, who recorded a diving catch in left field in the first.

Despite Minnesota’s 10-run advantage and continuation of its offensive firepower, the Nittany Lion defense delivered a fair amount of defensive production of its own that they’ll hope makes more of a difference Sunday.

