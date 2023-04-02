After a blizzard in Minneapolis postponed Saturday's contest, Penn State and Minnesota faced off in a doubleheader on Sunday.

In the first game, the Golden Gopher pitching was on point. Coupled with opportunistic hitting, the home team won 3-1 and clinched the series.

In Game 2, the Nittany Lions bounced back at the plate and secured a 3-0 win, but Minnesota still claimed the series 2-1.

Game 1

On Friday, Golden Gopher ace Autumn Pease lasted all seven innings, closing any roads for the Nittany Lions to run on.

She was electric, which resulted in the nod on Sunday to begin the first game of the doubleheader against the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t jumpstart their offense, falling short to the Gophers 3-1.

Opening the top of the first, the 5-foot-9 pitcher stuck to the plan and threw some tough pitches to send off Penn State’s hitters.

Pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter gave Bailey Parshall a break after Parshall played the duration of the game Friday. To start things out, Lingenfelter gave up her second triple of the season to Kayla Chavez.

Chavez has been having herself a season, nicking 14 runs with a batting average of .310.

Before the bottom of the first came to a close, Minnesota squeezed out a run with a miscommunication on Penn State’s part, as it was unable to catch a pop-fly and ended the first up 1-0.

The Nittany Lions had their work cut out for them, as Pease was firing on all cylinders, racking up four strikeouts to finish the top of the second.

Senior Sydney Strelow wore out Lingenfelter a bit, lasting a 3-2 count and winning the showdown against Penn State’s pitcher to receive more than she requested, securing second.

Even though Lingenfelter was doing everything right, Minnesota’s defense with Pease at the helm suffocated the Nittany Lion offense, preventing them from catching fire.

The Murrieta, California, native would determine whether the Nittany Lions could find an opening gap to break the ice.

At the end of the fourth, the blue and white still couldn’t locate any success in rallying a run, but the maroon and gold had three.

Out of nine hitters, Pease got a seven-piece in only a span of four innings. With her being so dominant, it would be up to coach Clarisa Crowell to make adjustments before it was too late.

Last weekend, Penn State’s offense was bringing the heat, creating plays and seeing the hits mounting up, but it couldn’t expand on that heading into Minnesota’s home field.

Strelow didn’t run into these problems, receiving Lingenfelter’s throw and molding it into a hit.

With the fire still burning, Pease tallied more strikeouts than she got throughout the entire season last year, having over 150 in her fifth year.

The fifth-year athlete had an off-season in the previous year with an ERA of 4.17, but this year, it improved drastically to 1.68.

Her defense matched her energy and brought some heat of its own. Chavez seemingly ended any chance of Penn State winning the game with a home run, upping the score to 3-0.

The issue the Nittany Lions face is the lack of adjustments as Crowell likes sticking to what works. However, if the unit wants to keep its winning record, the team may have to undergo some changes to match the pace of the Big Ten teams.

After coughing up seven hits, Lingenfelter was swapped out with Vanessa Oatley to prevent any more damage to the scoreboard.

Oatley put a bandage on the wound for the blue and white, closing out the fifth with two runners still on base.

Some adjustments were made for Penn State, calling upon infielder Amanda Mack and catcher Cassie Lindmark.

The adjustments seemed to work, as Lindmark got the first hit of the game for the blue and white on a double.

Infielder Maddie Gordon, another adjustment for the blue and white, assembled the first run for her team in the bottom of the fifth.

Pease played another seven-inning game against Penn State since her opposition had no answers for her in Friday and Sunday’s games.

Even if the Nittany Lions were to win the next game, the Gophers already had won the series against the team.

Game 2

In the second contest of the day, Penn State looked to finally end its skid — having dropped four straight.

The Nittany Lions took care of business, as they cruised to a 2-0 victory against Minnesota.

With the series already lost, the team simply looked to end its trip to Minnesota on a good note.

Penn State started off on a positive note, as it quickly found itself on the scoreboard. In the first inning, a Lexie Black single batted in Lindmark. For a team sputtering, this fast start is certainly a confidence-booster, as it’s already ahead early.

To maintain this lead, the Nittany Lions brought Bailey Parshall into the circle. Parshall also has struggled as of late, but with her merits as an all-league pitcher, she can expect for her play to make its trend upwards as the season progresses.

The Nittany Lion flamethrower started the contest in typical fashion, as after allowing a leadoff hit, she seemed to settle in and take care of the rest of the batters to end the inning.

Early on, the blue and white simply dominated the Golden Gophers’ pitcher, Bri Enter.

In the second inning, Clarisa Crowell’s bunch added on to its lead, as a Lindmark RBI single brought in Maggie Finnegan to give her team a two run advantage.

Lindmark seemed to have quite the day despite not playing much prior to this. At this point, she had already tallied a double in Game 1, and added on to that with two successful at-bats to start Game 2.

Through two innings. Penn State already had five hits and it was clear that Minnesota had seen enough from its pitcher. Going into the third inning, Enter was pulled for Sydney Schwartz.

Schwartz seemed to hold her own, as she kept the Nittany Lions from crossing the plate despite still surrendering three hits along with a walk.

During the contest, Parshall only became more and more comfortable.

Something that hindered Parshall in her drought was fatigue. With a high-volume workload, getting into long counts is not ideal as not only does it make a pitcher tired, but it leaves more chances for the offense to make a play.

Oftentimes, a long count is a result of the attempt to notch strikeouts, as pitchers throw borderline pitches, hoping the batter either misses the ball or doesn't swing and they get a favorable call from the umpire.

This contest was not a heavy strikeout day for Parshall, as she seemed to pitch-to-contact, only ringing up five batters in a complete-game performance.

A key to this offensive attack was the Nittany Lion’s hottest player, Emily Maddock. Going into Sunday’s matchups, Maddock led the team with the longest hitting streak, tallying a hit in five straight contests.

In Game 2, Maddock seemed to be scorching, as she started the game 3-of-3 from the plate. Due to her contributions, Penn State’s bats had the spark that it often looked for in its skid, as through six innings they had already notched eight hits.

On the other side, Minnesota has a player that can relate to Maddock’s recent success in Chavez. When all seemed to be lost for the maroon and gold, Chavez came through with a double in the sixth inning.

Chavez also tallied the first hit of the game for her squad, as she put forth her best efforts to earn a sweep over Penn State.

Despite her efforts, Parshall was not phased and quickly worked to get the next batter out as she forced a pop-up from Jess Oakland.

In the seventh inning, the Golden Gophers made yet another attempt to get runs on the board. To lead-off, Natalie DenHartog tallied an infield single, as she hustled down the first base line and beat the throw.

Even with what seemed to be a dry day offensively for the maroon and gold, it had one on with the chance to tie the game with a big swing.

This hope was short-lived though, as Parshall immediately forced a double-play.

As a result of a complete-game shutout from Parshall, Penn State went on to win the contest 2-0.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE