Penn State traveled to Newark on Friday to compete in a doubleheader against the Delaware Blue Hens in their lone action of the weekend.

Coming into the day on a four-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions were looking to return to their winning ways from the beginning of the 2022 season.

The first of the two games started with an early scoring stalemate, which was eventually broken when junior catcher Cassie Lindmark homered in the fourth inning to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead.

That proved to be the lone run of the game, as Penn State went on to win 1-0 thanks to some stellar team defense and an impressive performance from senior pitcher Bailey Parshall.

The second contest quickly got off to a more exciting start. The two teams traded runs in the first inning.

But in the second inning, Delaware senior infielder Brooke Glanden’s double accounted for 3 RBIs en route to a four-score inning for the Blue Hens, giving them a significant 5-1 advantage.

A third-inning score by sophomore Mel Coombs cut things down to 5-2, but it wasn’t until the sixth inning when the Nittany Lions started to rally.

A Lindmark RBI brought Coombs and junior second baseman Kaitlyn Morrison home to cut Delaware’s lead to 5-4.

However, unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, a home run by Delaware’s Glanden allowed the Blue Hens to earn a 6-4 victory in the second contest on the day.

Offensive struggles continue

The blue and white’s performance at the plate did not particularly stand out on Friday, and that has been a theme throughout the month of March so far.

After narrowly winning 1-0 in the first game of the day, the Nittany Lions wound up splitting the double header with Delaware after the Blue Hens got the bats going swiftly in the second contest.

While four runs in the second game isn’t a terrible total, it just wasn’t enough for Penn State to walk away with back-to-back wins on the day.

This is the fifth opponent in the month of March that Penn State has allowed to score over five runs, all of those games being losses.

If the Nittany Lions are to sustain their early-season momentum going forward, they’re going to need to find more consistency on offense.

Inconsistent pitching

The pitching staff was a high point for Penn State at the start of the season, but after a rough past few games, the rotation needed a bounce-back performance and got one on Friday.

Parshall continued her strong season during the noon ballgame, allowing only four hits without any runs across seven innings.

The rest of the Nittany Lions’ pitchers didn’t find the same success later, which eventually led to Parshall returning to the circle again.

Senior Kylee Lingenfelter was pulled before the second inning of Game 2 was completed, as she allowed five runs in a brief appearance.

Freshman Lydia Spalding replaced her and didn’t allow another run until the sixth inning arrived.

The home run from Delaware’s Glanden led to Coach Clarisa Crowell’s decision to sub Parshall in for what would be the final half inning.

Parshall didn’t allow any more scores in the Penn State defeat.

Homestand Finally Arrives

Throughout the entirety of its 10-11 start to the season, Penn State has played every game either on the road or at a neutral site.

That changes next weekend when the team will host the Penn State Softball Invitational, bringing the team home for the first time this season.

Currently hovering near .500, the upcoming homestand could prove to be pivotal toward the rest Penn State’s season. The competition will only become stiffer as the season rolls along.

Many of the games during the second half of the season will be against Big Ten rivals, with the first coming on March 25th at home against Maryland.

