On a day when Penn State celebrated Senior Day to recognize their most experienced players, junior Lexie Black played the hero with a walk-off double in Game 2.

The Nittany Lions split its Saturday doubleheader with Wisconsin, losing 8-1 in the first game before taking the second 4-3.

In the first contest, the Badgers picked up right where they left off the night before, as junior Fiona Girardot hit a bomb over left field to put her team up in the first frame.

Wisconsin then piled in the second inning, enjoying a four-run inning that put them up 5-0 early.

After an additional run in the third inning, a two-run homer from graduate student Lauren Foster really put the contest out of reach.

The blue and white would finally get on the board when senior Shelli Rivard hit the first home run of her career, though Wisconsin held on to earn the Game 1 victory by a score of 8-1.

In the second contest there was no such scoring burst for either team early

Wisconsin would eventually score in the third inning off an RBI double by senior Morgan Kummer that brought sophomore Peyton Bannon home.

And while Kummer’s hit left the crowd divided on whether it was fair or foul, the Badgers got on the scoreboard all the same.

The Nittany Lions took the lead in the fourth off runs scored by Ally Kurland and Liana Jones, with Kurland’s score coming after a timely error by the Wisconsin infield.

Wisconsin would answer those scores with two of its own in the sixth inning, taking a 3-2 lead on a single through the left side.

It looked for a while that this score would stick, but come the final inning, the tide changed quickly.

Junior first baseman Lexie Black’s RBI down the line of left field led to two base runners scoring for Penn State, giving it a huge 4-3 win in the final hour.

Badgers’ quick start

While it took extra innings for either team to find home during Friday’s game, Wisconsin made up for that in Game 2 against Penn State.

Giradot’s first-frame solo shot may have kicked off the scoring, but it was in the second inning where the deficit got out of hand for the Nittany Lions.

The Badgers tallied four runs on three hits during that inning, with a timely bunt and shrewd baserunning contributing to the scoring spurt.

Come the fourth, the two-run homer from Foster served as the icing on the cake for the eventual Wisconsin win.

While senior outfielder Lilia Crouthamel did her very best to rob the home run, she likely would’ve needed a trampoline to make the play.

On the back half of the doubleheader, Wisconsin’s bats didn’t connect in the same fashion when faced up against senior pitcher Bailey Parshall, who had a productive day in the circle.

This did not matter for a good while for the Badgers, as they did tally more hits than the Nittany Lions. But the final inning scores put them away, preventing a Wisconsin sweep.

Pitching up-and-downs

The Badgers’ quick start during the first contest Saturday also caused the blue and white to make a hasty pitching change.

Senior Kylee Lingenfelter got the starting nod, but quickly allowed four hits and five earned runs in her two innings. This led Clarisa Crowell to put junior Vanessa Oatley in to relieve Lingenfelter.

Oatley fared better but still allowed seven hits and three scores during her five and two-thirds innings in the circle.

The second game would look a lot different for Penn State with the reliable Parshall earning the starting nod.

The Nittany Lions’ ace gave another strong performance, pitching all seven innings for the home team.

While Parshall’s performance was certainly a positive, she was the only pitcher used by the blue and white who enjoyed any success on the day, which is not a good sign this late in the season.

The good thing for Parshall is that her teammates’ late-game heroics were able to earn her a win for the weekend, improving her record on the season to 19-7.

Offense disappoints, then surges

Across the weekend, the Nittany Lions were unable to hit and find their way home consistently.

The Friday night contest was a sluggish one, as neither team scored until the final 10th inning.

Penn State carried this scoring drought over into Saturday’s first game, as it was outscored by seven runs.

In that contest they were out-hit by the Badgers 11-3, as it took Rivard’s career moment at the plate to get the team on the scoreboard.

In the latter half of the Saturday slate, the difference between the two team’s offensive outputs was less apparent on the scoreboard.

Even still, the Badgers out-hit the blue and white 10-6, which aided them for a good while in the contest.

But Penn State’s persistent effort eventually yielded results when Black finally hit that game-winning RBI.

The bounce-back win was a great way for Penn State to wrap up the series, especially after such quiet showings in the first two contests.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE