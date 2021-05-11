Penn State’s series with the Michigan State Spartans was originally scheduled for April 16 through 18, but when positive coronavirus tests arose, the series was postponed. Nearly a month later, the two teams finally met in East Lansing.

Behind a strong performance by Kylee Lingenfelter, Penn State nabbed Game 1 of the doubleheader by a score of 4-3, but the Nittany Lions’ bats went cold in game two as they fell 4-0.

Ashley Miller was in the circle for Michigan State in Game 1 and worked a scoreless first inning despite a single from Kennedy Legg.

Countering Miller was Kylee Lingenfelter pitching for the Nittany Lions and the junior started the day with two first inning strikeouts.

Ally Kurland singled in the top of the second and Lilia Crouthamel reached on an error soon after to give Penn State runners at the corners. Maggie FInnegan then singled to bring Shelli Rivard, who pinch ran for Kurland, around to score.

A passed ball then allowed Crouthamel to score to put the blue and white in the lead 2-0. Penn State continued to take advantage with runners in scoring position as Dani Fey doubled, making the score 3-0.

Michigan State’s Alexis Barroso doubled to lead off the bottom of the second, and two batters later Kennedy Wyllie sent a no-doubt home run to left center to cut the Spartans’ deficit to one.

The Spartans threatened in the bottom of the third with a two-out triple by Jenae Wash, but a line drive found its way into Melina Livingston’s glove to end the inning.

Lingenfelter worked a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the fourth as Penn State refused to relinquish the lead.

Kurland doubled to center to lead off the sixth inning and a Crouthamel single gave the Nittany Lions runners at first and third with no outs as they looked for some insurance runs. Maggie Finnegan then knocked an infield single to load the bases.

What looked like a promising inning for Coach Clarisa Crowell’s team was cut short as Kaitlyn Morrison lined out to second base and Finnegan didn’t get back to the bag in time for the double play. Melody Coombs then fouled out to end the inning.

Bailey Parshall came into pitch for Penn State in the sixth and gave up a solo home run to Jenae Wash to tie the game up at three apiece.

Looking to reclaim the lead, Kennedy Legg doubled to lead off the seventh. Claire Swedberg pinch ran for Legg and advanced to third on a groundout.

Swedberg then scored on a dropped third strike to give Penn State a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

After the bases were loaded, Lingenfelter pitched herself out of the jam to hold on for the 4-3 win.

Alli Walker was tabbed as the pitcher for the Spartans in Game 2. The senior issued a walk and allowed a hit in the first inning but got through it without allowing a run.

Vanessa Oatley started for Penn State and the sophomore ran into trouble in the first, allowing a single, a stolen base and a walk but was able to escape the inning unscathed.

Oatley followed that up with a 1-2-3 bottom of the second to send the game to the third tied at zero.

The bottom of the third wasn’t as easy for Oatley after the first two outs. She allowed a single and a double to put runners at second and third before Kennedy Wyllie singled to left to put the Spartans up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Caitie Ladd doubled and came home on a single by Camryn Wincher to push the lead to 2-0. Logan Black took over for Oatley with one out in the fourth.

After two reached in the bottom of the sixth, Jenae Walsh doubled to bring both runners home and make it 4-0 Spartans.

Ashley Miller came on in relief for Walker and brought her 1.97 ERA along with her. The freshman worked a scoreless sixth and seventh to end the game and pick up the 4-0 win.

Lingenfelter thrives in East Lansing

The junior came into Tuesday’s first game with a 4.63 ERA in 13 appearances, but her performance Tuesday told a better story than that.

Lingenfelter’s first stint saw the Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, native go five innings with five strikeouts and no walks. She allowed two runs on five hits before teammate Bailey Parshall came in looking to close things up in the sixth and seventh.

Parshall couldn’t get the job done, allowing a home run that tied the game.

Lingenfelter re-entered the game to get the final out of the sixth inning via a strikeout.

In the seventh inning, Lingenfelter allowed a single, a walk and hit a batter to load the bases but was able to work through it to secure the win.

Bats go quiet in game two

Michigan State pitcher Alli Walker must have been paying attention to the first game, as she seemed to have Penn State’s lineup figured out in the second leg of the doubleheader.

Through the first five innings, the senior had allowed just two hits and issued two walks while picking up six strikeouts.

Walker came into a game with an even 3.00 ERA on the season.

Ashley Miller locked it down for Walker with two rock-solid innings.

Penn State’s two hits came via Livingston and Kurland with the pair each picking up a single.

Looking to close out strong

After splitting the series against Michigan State on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions will come back home for a four-game set against Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers are 26-10 on the season and 7-1 on the road, so this weekend will be no easy test for Crowell’s squad.

Minnesota boasts an impressive 1-2 punch in their rotation with Autumn Pease and her 1.54 ERA and Amber Fiser with her 2.23 ERA. The pitchers have combined for a 24-9 record on the season.

In the lineup, the Golden Gophers bring MaKenna Partain and Natalie Denhartog to the plate. Pertain has a team-high .348 batting average while Denhartog holds the team lead in home runs with 11 round-trippers.

