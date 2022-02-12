Penn State pulled double-duty on Saturday with two games on its second day of the Northern Lights Southern Lights tournament.

The Nittany Lions faced off against both Eastern Kentucky and UConn in Leesburg, Florida, and despite picking up a loss alongside a win, the results proved fruitful for the prospects of the rest of the season.

First, Penn State toppled the Colonels in what proved to be a quality performance from senior pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter.

After a scoreless first inning, Penn State notched their first run courtesy of a triple by junior Lexi Black followed by an RBI to bring Black in for a run by sophomore Liana Jones.

From there, the two teams’ offenses hit a stalemate of sorts, as it remained 1-0 until the fifth inning. But when the top of the fifth rolled around for Penn State, the bats got to swinging.

Consecutive scores from three different players quickly increased the lead to 4-0.

The scoreboard wouldn’t change the rest of the way en route to Penn State’s first win of the season.

Lingenfelter’s shutout performance was enough to earn Penn State an impressive win, but the team still had more work to do later against UConn.

Things got off to a rough start against the Huskies as UConn sophomore Giuliana Abruscato hit a home run to put her squad up 1-0 in the second inning.

Things then went cold for both teams’ bats for much of the remainder of the game, up until the sixth inning when freshman pinch-runner Lydia Coleman tied the game off an RBI triple from Lilia Crouthamel.

It all came down to the seventh inning, and UConn was able to get it done, winning 2-1 thanks to a walk-off double from freshman Lexi Hastings.

Here are key takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ second day of the Northern Lights Southern Lights tournament.

Offense shows promise

In both of the games for Penn State on Saturday, it took a while for things to get amped up.

But for a team that struggled offensively a year ago, coach Clarisa Crowell has to be encouraged with the effort and resilience her team showed.

In the first game against Eastern Kentucky, the fifth inning scoring surge was a sight to behold.

A flurry of offense saw Melody Coombs and Ally Kurland position themselves at second and third base, while also bringing Crouthamel in for a score.

This paved the way for junior catcher Cassie Lindmark to make arguably the biggest play of the contest.

Lindmark hit a double that allowed both Coombs and Kurland to make their way home to put Penn State up 4-0, a score that wouldn’t change the rest of the way.

In the next game against UConn, the late score by Coleman was just what the Nittany Lions needed, tying the game at one a piece.

While the team still lost in the end, the fact the Nittany Lions showed the fight they did in both of Saturday’s games is a real development.

Pitching, defense prove essential

While it was good to see the offense get going, the opposite side of the ball seems to be Penn State’s strong suit through their first two days of the 2022 season.

After only allowing one run against Missouri on Friday, Penn State allowed just one more score a day later between two contests.

Against the Colonels, Lingenfelter allowed only five hits while striking out five batters. She also crucially allowed zero runs.

Later on, Parshall did allow a homer early in the game, but she quickly bounced back with a strong performance in the matchup with the Huskies.

If Penn State’s pitching staff keeps up this form, and if the fielding continues to back them up, it will have every opportunity to improve its record from a year ago.

Three games down, two to go

Penn State improved to 1-2 after their double-header on Saturday, but its weekend in Florida is not finished yet.

Sunday will bring matchups against Pitt and Akron, and it will be imperative the Nittany Lions maintain their improved production into the final day of the tournament.

Pitt scored 10 runs and then 7 runs in their own double-header on Saturday, so Penn State’s defense will have its hands full.

Akron, conversely, has struggled mightily thus far, being outscored 21-2 in its first two games, but the Nittany Lions shouldn’t be looking past any teams so early in the season.

Nonetheless, after their fight with Missouri on Friday and success on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are poised to return home from Florida with plenty to shout about.

