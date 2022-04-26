Penn State and Ohio State’s double-header was delayed no-more on Tuesday, as the long-awaited pair of games finally took place on the Buckeyes’ home turf.

After the games were postponed twice over the previous month, the two teams each were competitive when they finally met for two crucial conference showdowns.

The first contest saw Ohio State jump out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, but in the second, the Nittany Lions cut that lead in half thanks to a run from junior outfielder Maggie Finnegan.

The Buckeyes would soon extend their lead after junior Sam Hackenbracht added another run in the third inning, giving her team a 3-1 advantage.

Ohio State would score once again in the fifth, before junior third baseman Michelle Leone would tally a run for the blue and white after being walked.

Despite Leone’s score, Penn State would still suffer a 4-2 defeat in the first contest of the day.

The second game proved sluggish offensively, as neither team scored a run until the bottom of the third when Hackenbracht once again made her way home to give the Buckeyes a one-score advantage.

After another score for Ohio State, the blue and white enjoyed a sixth inning rally that saw it score four runs to suddenly take the lead.

This would be enough for the Nittany Lions to walk away with a 4-2 win, splitting the pair of games with the Buckeyes in the process.

Offensive up and downs

Penn State struggled to find consistent momentum at the plate throughout these two contests before the big comeback to finish the day strong.

In the first game, the blue and white connected for just four hits, and scored two runs. Those runs were spread between the second and fifth inning, so there was little offensive output the rest of the game.

The Nittany Lions didn’t fare much better in the second contest early on. Outside of two first-inning hits, it took the team a while for their bats to get rolling.

But when that sixth inning rolled around, all of a sudden Penn State was in the driver's seat.

The blue and white’s latest comeback follows a similar one that happened against Rutgers last Friday, where Penn State rallied from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory.

While coach Clarisa Crowell may hope her team doesn’t have to claw its way out of big holes any more this season, it is at least a good sign for the Nittany Lions that they didn’t just roll over in this game.

Pitching: a tale of two games

The pitchers Penn State utilized Tuesday certainly didn’t play poorly, but they weren’t able to make up for the offense’s deficiencies either.

Senior Kylee Lingenfelter got the starting nod for the first of the two matchups with Ohio State, and she struck out four batters while also allowing three runs throughout her three innings of play.

Junior Vanessa Oatley relieved Lingenfelter for the remainder of the game, and did not retire any batters.

When compared to Ohio State pitcher Lexie Handley’s 13 strikeouts, the Nittany Lion rotation didn’t stack up in the first game but, come Game 2, things would flip.

Handley would be given the start once again, but this time she would be taking on senior Bailey Parshall for the Nittany Lions.

Parshall matched Handley’s level of play, finishing with four strikeouts and a 1.70 ERA against the Buckeyes’ lineup.

And once Handley allowed Penn State to storm back in the sixth, Parshall’s performance in the circle looked even more impressive.

Season nears conclusion

After splitting these two matchups with rival Ohio State, Penn State now sits in an interesting spot going into the home stretch of the season.

Currently holding a 28-18 record, as well as a 10-7 record within the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions are slotted right around the middle of the conference standings in sixth place.

With two weekend series against Wisconsin and Illinois approaching, there’s only so much time Penn State has to really change its final destination in the standings.

The question going forward is if the team can build enough momentum going into the postseason to have a memorable showing.

Starting this weekend against the Badgers, that answer will become clearer.

