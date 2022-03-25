Before Penn State and Maryland could begin their second game of a three-game weekend series, the two teams had unfinished business from the night before.

After a rain delay pushed the final two innings of Penn State’s first Big Ten matchup of the year to a night later, the Nittany Lions extended their win streak to eight games against the Terrapins on Friday.

A 10th-inning, walk-off home run by sophomore second baseman Mel Coombs, her first homer on the year, handed Penn State the win 2-1.

When it came to Friday night’s main attraction at the Penn State Softball Park, the Nittany Lions didn’t quite achieve the same level of success in Game 2.

After two stagnant innings resembling much of the first game of the weekend, Maryland snapped the hitting dry spell thanks to a home run from senior designated player Mackense Greico.

Maryland then started to really bring the heat, as a big sixth inning saw the Terrapins score a staggering seven runs, putting them in a commanding position.

A home run from senior designated player Ally Kurland helped make the score a bit more respectable in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

The lead would hold for the Terrapins, who handed Penn State its first home loss of the season 8-3.

Offensive lull continues

While Penn State has been winning consistently for some time now, as of late, the reason hasn’t been its offensive output.

Since two dominant wins over UMass Lowell and Cornell last weekend, where they scored 22 runs in the two games, the Nittany Lions have been winning on the back of defense and pitching.

After a trio of 2-1 victories over Rider, Saint Francis and in Game 1 against Maryland, things went south for Penn State on Friday night.

The Nittany Lions managed five hits throughout the entire contest, but they simply couldn’t keep up with Maryland’s bats, and the defense wasn’t at its best during the sixth inning.

Now, the counterpoint would be this is just one game. After all, the blue and white are coming off that aforementioned win streak.

But with Big Ten play just beginning, this wasn’t the ideal outcome against a sub-.500 team.

Errors prove costly

Penn State’s fielding has been a major strongsuit as of late.

Big plays from many players helped the team defeat Saint Francis on Tuesday, with the most notable coming from senior center fielder Lilia Crouthamel’s phenomenal diving catch.

The fielding also was stellar in the first game against Maryland, as the Terrapins scored just one run in that matchup.

But an out-of-character performance from the defense contributed to an ugly loss later in the day for the Nittany Lions. The team finished with three errors on the night.

Whether it was the miscommunication between pitcher Vanessa Oatley and first baseman Lexi Black that caused a simple toss to first to go awry or the juggled ball out in left field by Liana Jones, this contest was not par for the course for the Nittany Lion defense.

This is likely just a false alarm for a unit that has been fairly consistent recently, but it is still worth noting that it wasn’t at its best during this particular outing.

Series concludes Saturday

Penn State got its first taste of Big Ten play over the past two days, and it wound up splitting the first two games against Maryland.

It took 10 innings for the home team to get the job done against Maryland the first time around, before the sixth-inning rally from the Terrapins helped them tie the weekend series at one apiece.

It will all come down to a 3 p.m. matchup on Saturday to decide the winner of this series.

For Maryland, who has been a bit up and down all season, earning another commanding win could help them build some momentum as the season continues to progress.

As for Penn State, they have been winning on a consistent basis as of late, so one loss does not mean the sky is falling.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Who are the most successful current Penn State female athletes? At a Big Ten school such as Penn State, hidden gems are discovered and transformed into Nitt…