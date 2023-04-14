The weather was hot in State College and so was the pitching on friday.

Penn State faced off against Rutgers to kick off the start of a weekend series and the first leg of a doubleheader on Friday.

Penn State looked to bounce back after dropping five straight games in Big Ten play.

Game 1

The 4:30 p.m. start between the Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights began with Penn State getting two quick outs before Rutgers got the hitting started off with a blooping base hit to center field.

The two-out threat did not pass, as Kylie Lingenfelter struck out the next batter.

Kaitlyn Morrison started off the hitting for Penn State by coming inches away from hitting a home run to left-center field, but Penn State went scoreless in the opening frame.

Lingenfelter continued her first inning success in the second, getting a mix of strikeouts and keeping her defense involved by letting them make plays behind her.

That they did, as the Nittany Lions’ defense came ready to play, getting good reads on ground balls and having good jumps on fly balls hit to the outfield.

Penn State started to get the bats going in the second. Back-to-back hits left the Nittany Lions with runners on second and third with one out looking to give Lingenfelter some run support.

Rutgers pitcher Morgan Smith held strong and retired the next two batters leaving two runners stranded in scoring position.

With some momentum coming from the great defensive play by Lindmark Penn State started the third with a base hit. Then, Emily Maddock was hit by a pitch and the Nittany Lions had two on with no outs.

With the threat of letting up the first runs, Morgan Smith settled in and retired the next three in order, stranding two runners on base for the second time in two innings.

Maggie Finnegan led off the top of the fourth with a leadoff double and her second hit of the day. The double prompted a mound visit for Rutgers, which seemed to work for the Scarlet Knights.

After the visit, Smith retired the next three batters and Penn State left another runner stranded in scoring position.

Without much help from her offense, Lingenfelter and the defense still went out and battled.

Lingenfelter was even making plays herself, making an athletic catch tracking down a short pop up and retiring the Rutgers hitters in order.

The top of the order produced for the Nittany Lions starting off the Bottom of the fifth. Lindmark and Maddock both had solid base hits which prompted a pitching change from Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights sent in righty Raimy Gamsby to get the job done in the fifth. Gamsby's start to her outing did not go as planned as she loaded the bases with only one out.

She eventually settled in and retired the next two batters, and continued the common theme for Penn State today by leaving runners on base, this time with the bases loaded.

A two-out rally in the bottom half of the sixth with three singles in a row scored the first and only run of the game.

Kylee Lingenfelter, looking for the complete game shutout got it done in the top of the seventh with some help from her teammates making amazing plays behind her.

Penn State won after a final score of 1-0. Kylee Lingenfelter had a complete game shutout and Emily Maddock drove in the only run that won Penn State the game.

Game 2

After sweating out a victory late in Game 1, Penn State looked to complete its sweep against Rutgers.

The blue and white did complete the sweep, winning the contest 3-0.

It was Bailey Parshall that started the Nittany Lions off in this contest.

In the second inning, the Nittany Lions quickly saw themselves in a bit of a hole, as right fielder Liana Jones let the ball get into the corner of the outfield, leading to a Megan Herka double.

Parshall worked the team out of this inning though, bringing it to the bottom of the second.

Rutgers’ pitcher, Jaden Vickers, had kept her pitch count relatively low, as she worked to quickly get batters out.

This all changed quickly, as she allowed two runners to reach the base.

With Maddie Gordon up, Vickers likely wasn’t worried about the long ball, as the sophomore had not yet notched a homer in her career.

On a 1-0 count, Vickers threw a pitch right up the middle and the designated player out of Shenandoah, Virginia, belted it. Gordon had hit a three-run blast that put her squad up 3-0 early in the contest.

Gordon was obviously ecstatic following this.

“It was pretty great,” Gordon said. “I knew defense is gonna have my back and hitters… we’re going to make it happen

Gordon was set on paying Maggie Finneagan back for a tough at-bat previously and when she hit the ball, it was a “breath of fresh air” for the sophomore.

Parshall seemed to struggle with Herka early on, as in the fourth, she gave up a full count walk.

Even though the Scarlet Knights at that point were unable to get a run on the board, long at-bats such as that usually tires out the opposing pitcher.

The fifth-year pitcher didn’t seem phased by this strategy, as she rang up her fourth strikeout of the night following this walk. Parshall seemed to be seeking these punch outs, as she had allowed four hits and only walked one batter at this point.

Despite being the team's leading hitter with a batter average in the high-400s and winning the previous contest for her team, Maddock struggled throughout the contest as she had yet to register a hit.

In the fifth, Maddock hoped that this would change. With Jenna Nelson on first, she hit a ball that was supposed to make its way down the first-base line.

First baseman Lauren Punk didn’t want any part of this, as she made a tough catch and subsequently touched the bag before Nelson could get back, turning what could have been a big play for coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad into a double play that ended the inning.

Penn State didn’t have to do much on the offensive side, as Parshall was pitching lights out. Gordon’s efforts earlier solidified a big lead for her squad, and the Nittany Lions had yet to let it up going into the seventh.

With three outs left and 70 pitches in, it was up to Parshall to put the scarlet and black away for the Nittany Lions’ second straight victory.

Parshall did end up taking care of business, striking the last batter out as Penn State blanked Rutgers 3-0.

Penn State was obviously overjoyed having snapped its four-game losing streak,but Gordon didn’t lose sight of the third and final matchup of the series on sunday.

“Just keep chipping away, keep doing what we’re doing, and just finding a way to win,” Gordon said.

