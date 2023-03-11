Penn State concluded its final game in the USF tournament after battling Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions outran the Eagles with a whopping score of 8-2.

After its first meeting of the weekend, the blue and white finished on top, edging the Eagles 3-2. FGCU was looking for revenge, but it was no match for State’s first inning scoring frenzy.

Melody Coombs put Penn State on early by singling to left field. Kaitlyn Morrison followed suit with a double, pushing Coombs just 60 feet from home.

It wasn’t long until Michelle Leone singled to center field, notching the first RBI of the game. The Nittany Lions led 1-0.

Lexie Black joined in on the fun with a stand-up double, scoring one and putting runners on second and third. Penn State was already up 2-0 while FGCU had no outs in the top of the first inning.

After Maggie Finnegan reached on an error, bases were loaded for super senior Morgan Farrah. She sent three runs in with a deep double, bumping the score to 5-0.

A sacrifice fly from Liana Jones scored Farrah, tacking on another run to the Nittany Lions’ hefty lead. State was up by six in just the first inning.

Penn State’s ace Bailey Parshall was back in the circle and earned two strikeouts, allowing the offense to continue the hitting spree.

The blue and white was able to load the bases, but unable to capitalize in the top of the second. However, its continuous hits caused an Eagles pitching change — Claire Maulding for Ally Hulme.

Maulding seemed to be a better solution for FGCU, as she only allowed one run in the third. Jenna Nelson was able to tag on Coombs’ sac fly, though, putting the Nittany Lions up 7-0.

Parshall was steady for Penn State’s defense. She earned five strikeouts in her first three innings. Yet, the Eagles were able to break through in the bottom of the third.

Meagan Ricks was hit by a pitch, being the first runner on base for FGCU. After a single from Riley Oakes and two sacrifice outs, Ricks was able to cross the plate safely. The Eagles were no longer shut out but trailing 7-1.

Penn State proceeded to answer back. Jones was hit by a pitch, allowing Jillyan Jochims to score, bringing the score to 8-1. The Nittany Lion defense was able to prevent any other runs from scoring, as it managed routine grounders and plays to end the inning.

Vanessa Oatley was subbed in for Penn State, changing the pace on the mound. The lefty pitcher earned no runs but recorded one strikeout, keeping the Eagles to one run.

The end was within reach, but FGCU was not done fighting. Sam Leski sent a deep ball to right center, scoring Tayli Filla. The Eagles were still behind 8-2.

From what started as a blowout, transformed into an even matchup between the Nittany Lions and Eagles. Strikeouts and pop flies scattered throughout the final innings of the game.

Penn State was able to score early and maintain its lead with strong defense on the mound, allowing it to leave Florida with another impressive win under its belt.

