Penn State softball v. Indiana, student section

Penn State students cheer on the Penn State softball team during their game against Indiana on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 6-0.

 Ryan Bowman

With some bad weather coming in this weekend, Penn State will not play Saturday against Iowa.

Instead, The Nittany Lions are now playing the Hawkeyes in doubleheader fashion on Sunday.

The first game on Sunday will be at 11:30 a.m. while the second game will be played at 1 p.m.

The blue and white will still play its game against Iowa at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions have canceled their clash against Saint Francis that was originally scheduled for Tuesday night. 

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags