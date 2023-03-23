With some bad weather coming in this weekend, Penn State will not play Saturday against Iowa.

Instead, The Nittany Lions are now playing the Hawkeyes in doubleheader fashion on Sunday.

Due to inclement weather forecasted in Central PA over the weekend, softball's Saturday game against Iowa will be moved to a Sunday doubleheader (11 am/1:30 pm). PSU's game against Saint Francis originally scheduled for 3/28, is canceled.📰🔗: https://t.co/yNecWEU55p#WeAre — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 24, 2023

The first game on Sunday will be at 11:30 a.m. while the second game will be played at 1 p.m.

The blue and white will still play its game against Iowa at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions have canceled their clash against Saint Francis that was originally scheduled for Tuesday night.

