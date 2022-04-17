Looking to end its weekend series against Indiana on a good note, Penn State came to the Nittany Lion Softball Park on Easter Sunday locked in.

The Nittany Lions got the bats rolling in a big way en route to a 8-6 win over the Hoosiers.

Coach Clarissa Crowell was impressed with the way her team remained vigilant at the plate throughout the game.

“I gotta give our offense a ton of credit,” Crowell said. “We scored eight runs, had 10 hits and, honestly, were having quality at bats all day.”

Those stats Crowell relayed really tell the story of what the afternoon was like for the blue and white.

There was plentiful offensive production throughout the game, for both Penn State and Indiana.

The two teams combined to tally six home runs, with Penn State’s senior designated player Ally Kurland being responsible for two of them.

Kurland increased her total on the year to 16 homers, moving her not only to third place in the Big Ten on the season, but also tying an all-time single season record for the Nittany Lions.

The senior wasn’t the only Nittany Lion to knock a homer out of the park.

Junior first baseman Lexie Black also contributed one of her own during the victory. This was her first home run since March.

Black recently moved down to fifth in the batting order. Junior third baseman Michelle Leone, who previously batted fifth, replaced Black in the three-hole starting against Indiana on Friday.

Crowell noted this move for Black, and the blue and white coach commended the infielder for being a team player and responding well to the change.

“We preach to them all the time: selfless softball,” Crowell said. “I think she came out refocused today and feeling good about what she was going to do.”

Refocusing may have been a key not only for Black, but for the entire team coming into this final game of the series.

The Nittany Lions held Indiana scoreless on Friday, as senior pitcher Bailey Parshall had a strong showing in a 6-0 Penn State win.

However, the Hoosiers bounced back with an 11-5 on Saturday win to knock the blue and white off its game and out of its comfort zone.

Yet, Penn State regained its offensive momentum on Sunday, proving resilient while improving to 7-5 within the conference.

In her second start of the weekend, Parshall didn’t perform quite as well in Game 3 where she allowed six runs.

But after the Easter win, Crowell remained as bullish as ever in her confidence in the senior ace.

“I'm just really proud of Bailey for just being tough and gritty,” Crowell said. “The one area that she's improved in tremendously this year is the mental side of the game.”

Crowell noticed the way Parshall and her teammates didn’t become discouraged.

After a seven-run loss on Saturday, Indiana kept fighting back on Sunday as well, and falling to frustration could’ve been easy for the Nittany Lions.

Instead, they didn’t take their foot off the gas, improving their 2022 record to 25-16 in the process.

With Indiana in the rearview, Penn State now has just a handful of opponents remaining before the Big Ten Tournament arrives.

This upcoming week, the blue and white will battle Ohio State twice for a Tuesday double header before starting a three-game series with Rutgers on Friday.

With notable games against more conference opponents on the horizon, Crowell said it will be important for her players to continue to play with the same energy they have had of late.

“We’re carrying a lot of positive momentum into this weekend, and positive momentum equates to confidence,” Crowell said. “When our kids are feeling good about what they're doing, sky's the limit for what we'll be able to do.”

