After their teammate takes first base, the Penn State Softball team cheers during the Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin game on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park Pa. Penn State was defeated 1-0 in the tenth inning. 

On the second day of the Penn State Softball Invitational, it seems the weather will play an affect.

The Nittany Lions was gearing up to play against Cornell for the second time, but they will only have to play against Canisius at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

UMBC’s game will also be moved up to 3 p.m. on Friday against Cornell, but it won’t play against Canisius due to the changes.

Penn State is looking to improve its record of 16-4 in its third game of the invitational.

