On the second day of the Penn State Softball Invitational, it seems the weather will play an affect.

The Nittany Lions was gearing up to play against Cornell for the second time, but they will only have to play against Canisius at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

🚨Schedule Alert🚨Penn State Softball will play Canisius at 5:30 p.m. ET tonight during the Penn State Classic! UMBC and Cornell will begin at 3 p.m. ET. These are the only two games tentatively scheduled for the day. Stay tuned for more updates! #WeAre — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 17, 2023

UMBC’s game will also be moved up to 3 p.m. on Friday against Cornell, but it won’t play against Canisius due to the changes.

Penn State is looking to improve its record of 16-4 in its third game of the invitational.

