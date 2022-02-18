Penn State opened the 2022 season last weekend, notching three wins while also dropping a pair of games in the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament down in Leesburg, Florida.

It was an encouraging opening set of games for a team that struggled considerably a season ago, and now the Nittany Lions will have a chance to build off that in the coming days.

Penn State is set to compete in this weekend’s Panther Invitational, and three of its games are already set.

The team will be down in Miami for games against Cleveland State, FIU and Buffalo, before competing in two more contests with opponents who are yet to be determined.

The first of the final two games will take place at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a Sunday tilt at either 10 a.m. or at 12:30 p.m.

Ahead of these games, here’s a closer look at the Nittany Lions’ next few guaranteed opponents.

Cleveland State

The team will open the invitational at 12:30 p.m. on Friday against Cleveland State, who’s off to a strong start to its season at 4-1.

The Vikings’ offense has been explosive this season, scoring at least four runs in each of its games thus far.

A particular high point came in showdowns against Prairie View, where the Vikings won 13-5 in the first game, before earning a 9-1 victory in the teams’ second meeting.

Despite the strong start for Cleveland State, it should be noted that the competition it’s faced isn’t widely considered to be that formidable.

The Nittany Lions should be able to handle business against the Vikings if the pitching unit, led by seniors Bailey Parshall and Kylee Ligenfelter, continues to flourish.

FIU

The hosts of the Panther Invitational have a lot to improve on ahead of a long weekend at home.

So far, FIU hasn’t been able to find the success teams like Penn State and Cleveland State have experienced this season.

After a season-opening victory over UNC Greensboro, the Panthers have dropped four straight contests, with arguably the worst loss coming in their 10-2 defeat courtesy of Maryland.

Now, with the invitational taking place in its backyard, FIU will surely hope for an inspired turnaround this weekend.

If Penn State continues to perform well against teams with poor records, though, this should be an easy win for the Nittany Lions.

Coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad already took down two winless teams a week ago in Eastern Kentucky and Akron, so the mindset figures to be similar for its 5:30 p.m. contest on Friday.

Buffalo

As for Buffalo, Penn State doesn’t quite know what to expect.

The Bulls have yet to play a game in 2022, and they will meet the Nittany Lions in Buffalo’s third game of the year at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Looking back on the Bulls’ previous season, they posted an 18-35 record, including a 16-22 conference performance.

Buffalo evidently was not a consistent winner a year ago, similar to Penn State, but it’s worth noting that it played more games than Penn State did, while also facing off against some nonconference opponents.

Penn State, conversely, has already shown some capabilities of knocking off some lesser nonconference opponents — even if it did struggled with its exclusively Big Ten schedule a year ago.

The advantage should go to the Nittany Lions in this matchup on paper, but with Buffalo having yet to suit up, time will tell if this assumption proves correct.

