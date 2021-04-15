Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Parshall
Pitcher Bailey Parshall (1) warms up during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

Nearly two weeks removed from having one of its games canceled, Penn State is experiencing another scheduling change.

Per a Thursday morning Twitter announcement, the Nittany Lions' weekend series against Michigan State has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution due to positive tests among Penn State's Tier 1 personnel."

The announcement also mentioned both schools "will work with the Big Ten Conference" to determine an alternative date.

The Nittany Lions are 4-19 on the season and are riding a three-game win streak after last weekend's series with Rutgers.

With the postponement, the blue and white will turn to next weekend, where a four-game showdown with Maryland in College Park awaits.

