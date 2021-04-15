Nearly two weeks removed from having one of its games canceled, Penn State is experiencing another scheduling change.

Per a Thursday morning Twitter announcement, the Nittany Lions' weekend series against Michigan State has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution due to positive tests among Penn State's Tier 1 personnel."

The announcement also mentioned both schools "will work with the Big Ten Conference" to determine an alternative date.

The Nittany Lions are 4-19 on the season and are riding a three-game win streak after last weekend's series with Rutgers.

With the postponement, the blue and white will turn to next weekend, where a four-game showdown with Maryland in College Park awaits.

