You can’t stop the rain when it starts to fall, and Penn State has been made well aware of that this season.

The Nittany Lions have reshuffled this weekend’s series schedule against Rutgers.

We’ve got an UPDATED schedule for this weekend’s series against Rutgers. Click the link below to read up on what you need to know this weekend🔵⚪️📆: Friday (DH), 4:30 and 7 p.m.📆: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.📰🔗: https://t.co/5ZmToxkDTB#WeAre — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 13, 2023

Originally slated for contests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the anticipated stormy weather has caused Friday’s action to become a doubleheader, with Sunday’s contest being wiped from the slate.

Friday’s first contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the second will go down at 7:00. From there, Saturday’s series wrap-up will take place at 4:30 p.m.

