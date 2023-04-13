Penn State softball vs. Ohio State, softball

A ball is left on the field after Penn State softball’s first game against Ohio State at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 9-5.

 Ella Freda

You can’t stop the rain when it starts to fall, and Penn State has been made well aware of that this season.

The Nittany Lions have reshuffled this weekend’s series schedule against Rutgers.

Originally slated for contests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the anticipated stormy weather has caused Friday’s action to become a doubleheader, with Sunday’s contest being wiped from the slate.

Friday’s first contest will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the second will go down at 7:00. From there, Saturday’s series wrap-up will take place at 4:30 p.m.

