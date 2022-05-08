Penn State officially booked its spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white earned itself the seventh seed and will play Indiana at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

We are the #7⃣ seed for the @B1Gsoftball Tournament. We will face Indiana at 11 a.m. Wednesday in East Lansing. https://t.co/NzmdZfHbVd — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) May 8, 2022

Coach Clarissa Crowell’s team won 13 in-conference games and finished the regular season with a record of 31-12.

The game, played in East Lansing, Michigan, will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State beat the 10th-seeded Hoosiers in their regular season series earlier in the year.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE