Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin Outfielders Huddle

The Penn State Softball outfielders hold a brief huddle before the start of the first inning during the Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin game on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park Pa. Penn State was defeated 1-0 in the tenth inning. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State officially booked its spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

The blue and white earned itself the seventh seed and will play Indiana at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Coach Clarissa Crowell’s team won 13 in-conference games and finished the regular season with a record of 31-12.

The game, played in East Lansing, Michigan, will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State beat the 10th-seeded Hoosiers in their regular season series earlier in the year.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags