After starting the Jacksonville Tournament 2-0, Penn State looked to keep it going against a struggling Bethune-Cookman team. The Wildcats were 1-5 going into this contest, with its only win coming against Loyola.

The Nittany Lions completed their second straight shutout in a 3-0 victory over the Wildcats.

Going against a team that hasn’t had the best start to its season, it’s typical for a team to be aggressive, as it’s less risky at this point. The Nittany Lions attempted to do this by stealing base four times in the first inning — only being caught once.

This aggressiveness was also aided by pitcher Victoria Guzman’s struggles, as she walked or hit three batters. Despite this, Guzman worked her team out of this jam, leaving two stranded on base and giving up zero runs in the process.

In her first career start, pitcher Paige Maynard looked to continue what has been a strong start for Penn State pitchers this season.

As a freshmen, a quality start during the season’s tournament stage goes a long way with preparing a player for in-conference matchups.

Oftentimes, the problem with a struggling team is the little things. Mistakes such as a loss of control on pitches or fielding errors often make things worse for a team like this.

For the maroon and gold, this was apparent, as its fielding error allowed left fielder Liana Jones to cross the plate — her third run of the season.

In a low scoring contest like this, the Nittany Lions looked to tire the pitcher out, as they took long counts to drive Guzman’s pitch count up.

Eventually, this strategy seemed to work, as in the fifth inning, first baseman Lexie Black drove the ball deep in a 2-run homer that brought the blue and white’s lead to 3-0.

Despite a heavy pitch count and the game slipping away, the Wildcats kept their pitcher in through six innings, as she registered 105 pitches.

On the other side, Maynard’s ability to keep a modest pitch count aided her. The freshmen out of Shady Spring, West Virginia, only tallied 80 pitches in a complete game.

Along with this complete game, Maynard finished the task, throwing a no-hitter on the Wildcats. A no-hitter in her first contest has to be a confidence booster for not just her but the whole team. This is especially helpful with the amount of talent that accompanies her in the bullpen.

Starting their season, the Nittany Lions are now 3-0, thanks to what continues to be a dominant pitching staff.

