Junior pitcher Vanessa Oatley made her first appearance of the season for Penn State last Saturday — her first appearance since May 21, 2021.

After watching the first 24 games of this season from the dugout, last season’s win leader’s return to the circle was reminiscent of her final appearance of 2021.

That outing, Oatley pitched six shutout innings, threw 102 pitches and earned herself a win over No. 23 Minnesota — the blue and white’s first ranked win since 2017.

On Saturday, Oatley pitched two shutout innings against UMass Lowell. Facing seven batters, she allowed no hits, no runs and issued no walks to earn herself the win in her first appearance of the season.

Her first start of the season came the following afternoon against Rider. In that outing, Oatley pitched 3.2 innings, allowing only one hit and one run in the 2-1 win for the Nittany Lions.

“She did a phenomenal job,” coach Clarisa Crowell said Saturday, making sure to mention Oatley’s performance first in her post-game comments.

Nicknamed the team’s “hype queen” by her teammates and coaches, Oatley brings a lot more to the table than just her on-field performance.

The South Kingstown, Rhode Island, native said she makes it her responsibility to “bring a lot of energy” and to pump up the team.

Her voice could be heard throughout Nittany Lion Softball Park all weekend long, both from the dugout and from the circle.

“You guys saw her energy, and that’s one thing we love about her,” Crowell said.

Oatley carried herself well Saturday, and looked to be in midseason form despite not having made a prior appearance.

After sitting out more than half the season with an injury, a successful outing for her first game back brought her confidence as a reward.

“It feels incredible because I’m working every day,” Oatley said. “All my hard work is finally paying off.”

The junior hasn’t played in front of a full crowd of fans until Saturday because her freshman season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also limited attendance in 2021.

“It feels awesome to play in front of our crowd again,” she said. “I’ve never played in front of a crowd — it’s pretty awesome to come back.”

With only two short appearances this weekend, Oatley’s role moving forward has yet to be revealed.

Between the irregular 2020 and 2021 seasons, she made a combined 35 appearances for a total of six wins. Now a veteran in a roster without an abundance of pitchers, she’ll likely see a large workload as the season progresses.

“You can expect to see her making a lot of outings,” Crowell said. “She’s just going to keep getting better.”

A flexible pitcher, Oatley has split time between a starting and relief role since her first appearance over two years ago.

The Nittany Lions already have two starters, so it’s unlikely she’ll start as frequently as Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter; however, Oatley provides Crowell the opportunity to give the two seniors some rest.

Freshman pitcher Lydia Spalding has made 10 appearances in the Nittany Lions’ 27 games so far, only one of which was a start.

It's possible Oatley’s return will mean less time for Spalding, but she could see just as much time on the field as she is now if Crowell chooses to rely more heavily on her bullpen down the stretch.

Keeping that in mind, Crowell will need to rely on Oatley heavily next season, so it's likely she will make more appearances in the remainder of the season than ever before.

“I’m very happy to have her back,” Crowell said. “We’re all happy to have her back.”

