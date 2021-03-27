Penn State’s season-opening losing streak has been extended to 15 games.

Entering Saturday with the intention of ending their program’s worst start to a season, the Nittany Lions failed to do so.

In a doubleheader against Nebraska in Lincoln, Clarisa Crowell’s squad again found itself on the receiving end of two losses, falling 8-2 in the first game, and 10-2 in the latter affair.

After a scoreless first two innings, the game’s first score came in the third when a Nebraska double from Tristen Edwards was batted in by a triple from Billie Andrews to put the Cornhuskers up by one.

Nebraska would then record three more runs and hits to increase its lead to four.

One inning later, with Logan Black entering the game, Andrews hit a two-run home run, which was followed by another home run from Cam Ybarra to up Nebraska’s lead to seven.

The Nittany Lions then found some life in the fifth when Melody Coombs recorded a double to bat in Claire Swedberg, who had reached on a fielder’s choice. Coombs herself was then batted in by another double from Finnegan, splitting the inning at a score of 7-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska’s offense would load the bases, but would only score one run of a fielder’s choice to increase its lead to six.

Despite the offensive spark, Penn State would not score again, ending the game at a score of 8-2 in favor of the Cornhuskers.

With Vanessa Oatley starting the second game in the circle for the Nittany Lions, the second leg began with Nebraska putting two runners across off of an infield error.

After scoreless second and third innings from both sides, Nebraska loaded the bases in the fourth and made the most of it, ultimately scoring eight runs off of nine hits to take a 10-run lead by the end of the inning.

Penn State then managed to score two in the fifth, with Finnegan recording an RBI single and Lilia Crouthamel scoring on a passed ball.

Still, at a score of 10-2, the mercy rule was enacted for the third time in the team’s last four games, dropping the team to an 0-15 record.

Here are some takeaways from the afternoon.

Hitting woes continue for Penn State despite sparks

The Nittany Lions entered Saturday having been shut out in four of their last five games.

In the first game, outside of the hits from Finnegan and Coombs, the blue and white had a silent day offensively.

This included going down in order in the second, third, fourth, and sixth innings.

This has been a recurring struggle for Penn State throughout the season, as it entered the game with a collective batting average of .149.

The second game was not much different, with the Nittany Lions recording only one hit, Finnegan’s single in the fifth.

Although both games saw two runs scored, the offense continued to be an aspect of the team that has contributed to its difficult season.

Up-and-down day defensively

In the first game, the Lions’ defense started well defensively, with Kylee Lingenfelter allowing only one hit and no runs through two innings.

Once the game reached the third inning, however, the defense started to struggle, allowing the five hits and registering an error that allowed Nebraska to gain its four-run lead. Another error in the second game allowed Nebraska to gain two runs in the first frame.

Both games went similarly, as in the first leg, Nebraska would record 10 hits with Lingenfelter and Black in the circle, and followed it with 11 against Oatley and Lingenfelter in the second game.

Regarding errors, they have been a continuous source of misfortune for the Lions through their 15 games, as the errors from both brought the season total up to 23.

Nebraska pulls away in second game

Through the second contest’s three innings, Penn State found itself down by two runs and very much still in the game.

However, as has been the case in prior outings this season, the Nittany Lions’ opponent pulled away later in the contest, with Nebraska’s eight runs in the fourth frame putting the blue and white down by 10 with three innings to play.

In much of those prior efforts, Penn State had shown defensive mettle, but just ultimately could not put together seven innings, which it obviously must do to notch its first victory.

