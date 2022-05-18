Penn State’s 2022 season capped off with its first Big Ten Tournament win since 2017.

This was a much-needed improvement for the blue and white, who struggled mightily the season prior in its first year under its current head coach.

In her first full season as coach, Clarisa Crowell won 32 games with her defense-reliant group, 25 more than in 2021.

To judge the success of the blue and white, comparisons must be drawn between other teams in the Big Ten. When doing so, it becomes apparent that Penn State’s team success was solely determined by its performance on defense, and most often the performance of one player.

At the heart of Penn State’s defense was senior pitcher Bailey Parshall, who very often kept her team in games it shouldn’t have been in.

Parshall’s 1.68 ERA ranked second in the Big Ten and she finished among the top five in opposing batting average, strikeouts and wins.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, native filled every role she was asked to this year and didn’t fail to impress. Less than 24 hours after throwing Penn State’s first perfect game since 2005 on Feb. 18, Parshall was back in the circle for her squad — facing eight batters in a short relief outing.

The blue and white's reliance on Parshall was not only obvious, but it led to the team’s demise on more than one occasion.

On April 29, the senior ace threw 10 complete innings and only surrendered a single run to Wisconsin. Despite a stellar game ERA of 0.70, Parshall gathered the loss after her team’s offense failed to score at all.

Exactly one-third of Parshall’s losses came when the Nittany Lions were shutout, with two of the three coming when she gave up two runs or fewer.

Not being able to drive in runs consistently was a problem that plagued the Nittany Lions all year. Their team batting average of .242 and on-base percentage of 0.319 ranked last among Big Ten teams and they finished bottom three in both hits and strikeouts.

In its final game, a 3-1 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State gathered just three hits.

In total, the blue and white was held to three hits or less 10 times in 2022 and to one run or less 12 times.

Neither of these stats are tolerable for a team with tournament ambitions, but — yes — in every game her squad proved victorious, it was Parshall who gathered the win.

Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, Parshall has one more year of eligibility left due to the pandemic.

Junior Cassie Lindmark and senior Ally Kurland, the team's best two hitters, will both be eligible to return next season as well. The return of Kurland and Lindmark will be integral to Penn State taking another leap in 2023.

It's important to recognize that the program is headed in the right direction, with the team batting nearly 60 points higher this season than last. In both seasons, though, Penn State finished last in the conference in the category, making the improvement somewhat insignificant.

Hitting coach Jeff Tylka will have his work cut out for him this offseason, as every Nittany Lion currently has room for improvement. Many will need to take their game to an entirely new level to make their team a tournament contender.

On the flip side of the ball, Parshall’s improvement was significant, fueling the blue and white in 2022.

Primarily driven by a decrease in her number of hits allowed and an improved defense behind her, nearly every one of her individual stats improved dramatically. Simply put, Parshall went from a good pitcher to a great one in the offseason.

At this point, it's the other pitchers that need the most help. Despite her ace’s dominance on the mound, Crowell’s pitching staff finished just fifth in the conference in team ERA.

No one else was in the same ballpark of reliability as Parshall, who threw 20 complete games — nine of which were shutouts. In comparison, Penn State’s other four pitchers threw for five or more innings a combined 10 times all season.

Senior Kylee Lingenfelter, the team’s only other consistent starter, was able to only grab two wins against Big Ten opponents. Across her 25 starts, Lingenfelter earned just five total wins for the blue and white.

Pitchers Vanessa Oatley and Lydia Spalding were relied upon scarcely in big games and neither threw a complete game all season.

Oatley, a junior who won the most games of all Nittany Lion pitchers in 2021, has proven she has the ability to perform well in the circle, but will need a nudge to get back to that form.

Spalding wasn't tested often, though that’ll likely change as the freshman progresses with the program. With that in mind, it’s probable that her performance improves as she sees more playing time and continues to pick the brain of her all-star teammate.

Parshall can’t continue to carry the team on her back if Penn State wants to truly compete in the Big Ten. But she can play a big role in helping her squad progress and find success in her final year with the program.

2022 was a step in the right direction and if Crowell manages to keep her players improving at the same rate as between the past two seasons, she’s more than likely to find more success next May.

With Parshall anchoring the team, though, Penn State will always have a chance to win games.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE