All eyes are set on Bucknell ahead of Penn State’s matchup with the Bison after getting off on the wrong foot in conference play with Maryland.

For coach Clarisa Crowell, there weren’t too many positives to take away after losing the final two games of the series.

There was one glaring takeaway from the first Big Ten games of the year, and Crowell said she was pleased with her team’s effort, seeing different people step up then normally.

Among those who stepped up big, Crowell hopes to continue relying on the resurgence of sophomore Mel Coombs’ bat in the lineup.

In the opening matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Terrapins, Coombs led the way offensively, sparking just enough offense to give the blue and white the one-run win.

One of her two hits on the night happened to be a moonshot over the left field scoreboard at Beard Field giving Penn State a 2-1 victory, and its first against a conference foe.

Along with her recent walk off homerun against Maryland, Crowell is most proud of her second baseman's ability to get on and steal bases.

To start the 2022 season, Coombs has been perfect, swiping six bases in six attempts, good for the team lead.

For Crowell, ever since Coombs has stepped foot in State College, she has been an instant factor on both sides of the plate. Crowell expects her everyday second baseman to not only play great defense but contribute at the dish as well.

“She definitely poses a threat for us,” Crowell said. “She’s just been a great player for our program.”

The second-year coach hopes the recent shift in Coombs’ production will be pivotal down the line as the blue and white prepare for its heavyweight showdowns with Purdue, No. 24 Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan.

For much of the season, the bottom of the lineup hasn’t lived up to the expectation the first four batters in the Nittany Lions’ lineup maintain.

Liana Jones, Maggie Finnegan and Coombs tend to round out the bottom of the order but have struggled getting hits as the lineup flips over.

The trio have combined for just 32 of the 215 total hits the blue and white have thus far in the 2022 campaign. A combined batting average of .178 has given few opportunities to Penn State’s sluggers at the top of the order.

Crowell knows her team will bounce back from difficult losses as it has all season long, including a roller coaster of a two-week stretch.

Earlier in the season, after earning a 2-6 record over spring break, Penn State was resilient and rattled off eight-straight wins after its disappointing stretch.

In James Franklin fashion, Crowell’s message to her team, time and time again, has been going “1-0.”

“The biggest message going into this week is we’ve got to focus on all the good things that we do or that we did because we’ve done a lot of great things,” Crowell said.

Penn State has accomplished so much this season after an abysmal 7-34 record in the 2021 season.

With just three victories away from tripling their win total from last season, the Nittany Lions can credit their improvements as a unit to many facets of their game.

One area the blue and white offense has excelled in this season is getting on base. After posting a team on-base percentage of .249 Penn State has improved dramatically, earning a .327 team average so far.

With the emergence of Kentucky transfer Cassie Lindmark, the Nittany Lions have drastically increased their long ball production. Having just hit 14 in 2021, the blue and white has already accumulated 25 home runs with 22 games left to play.

MORE SOFTBALL CONTENT

Penn State will have another opportunity to add to its growing home run total against Bucknell Tuesday night in the final in-state matchup of the spring.

The Bison have allowed 21 homeruns in 26 games, including a staff ERA of 5.18.

Although on paper and by its record, Bucknell appears to be an easy matchup for the blue and white, Crowell said her team isn’t overlooking the ability of its opponents and understands her group will get the Bison’s best shot.

After an undesired outcome in the opening series of Big Ten play, Crowell said she just wants her team to “get back to playing Penn State softball.”

“I don’t really care what the paper says about a team, because I know we’re going to get Bucknell’s best,” Crowell said.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE