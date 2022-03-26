In another game where Penn State struggled with its offense, the Nittany Lions woes cost them the game in an 8-4 loss against Maryland.

The Terrapins came out strong with their first home run coming in the third inning as Penn State still struggled to find its groove.

Before the game against Maryland, Penn State seemed poised and confident, winning all its last 8 games.

Coming into this game, the blue and white didn’t have much consistency on offense in its previous two games where it only won by a one-score margin against Rider, St. Francis and Maryland.

Penn State managed to get a win in its first game against the Terrapins before its Game 2, which gave the Nittany Lions a short window to recover before heading into a new game.

Penn State couldn’t keep up the momentum it had won in Game 1, and in the second game things didn’t start as it would have hoped.

After three innings, Penn State ended up with just one hit and Maryland had already nabbed three.

As the fourth inning rolled around, the Nittany Lions stepped up their game and recorded some hits of their own. It looked as if Penn State could pull things around before things got too out of hand.

However, Penn State couldn’t play to its full strength when the sixth inning came in hard as Maryland started to strike on all cylinders

After a tight few innings for Penn State, Maryland scored seven points to increase its margin by eight with eight hits over Penn State’s zero points and two hits in the sixth inning.

MORE SOFTBALL CONTENT

Ally Kurland finally managed to end the drought on Penn State’s score sheet as she hit a homerun late in the game in the sixth inning.

It seemed Ally Kurland brought life to Penn State’s offense as it scored three more points before the end of the night.

Although Penn State's last minute efforts made up for the lack in scoring throughout the game, Maryland’s defense was too much for Penn State to handle in the end as it closed the game out 8-3.

After the game, the coach Clarisa Crowell had a few words as to what led to the lackluster performance from the offense.

“Maryland has two good pitchers,” Crowell said. “That second kid was throwing in the 70s and the first kid was throwing 67-69. We just got to do better at making adjustments.”

Penn State needed to find an answer to Maryland’s pitchers fast as its next game against the Terrapins came in Game 3 of the series on Saturday.

As bleak as the game looked for Penn State entering the seventh inning, they didn’t give up fighting.

“I loved the fight they showed at the end of the game,” the coach said. “We could’ve just come in the dugout in the 7th inning with no energy, but I love the fight of our kids and they showed that at the end of the game.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball splits 1st pair of conference battles against Maryland Before Penn State and Maryland could begin their second game of a three-game weekend series,…