The runs had not been easy to come by for coach Clarisa Crowell’s Penn State squad early in the season.

The Nittany Lions got off to an 0-15 start before defeating Nebraska in Lincoln 7-5 on March 28. A significant reason for the lack of victories was the blue and white’s inability to consistently generate offense.

In a three-game series against Illinois, Penn State only scored a singular run, and in a three-game set against Ohio State, it mustered a combined four runs.

But this past weekend against Rutgers, Penn State exploded for 10 runs in the second leg of a Friday doubleheader — its most so far in a game this season.

In Saturday’s doubleheader, Penn State scored four runs apiece, including a sixth inning comeback as a result of some timely late-game hitting in Game 2.

Crowell detailed her team’s comeback effort and felt the Nittany Lions deserved the sweep of the Scarlet Knights in the latter doubleheader.

“I just love their fight, especially in Game 2,” Crowell said. “To be down three runs in the sixth inning and to come back with [Lilia Crouthamel] having a big hit, I just think it shows the fight and the grit that they’ve been showing here.”

Crowell also noted this weekend was a much-needed “confidence booster” for her team.

The challenge for the Nittany Lions now, though, is staying in their recently discovered offensive groove and capitalizing on it as they head to East Lansing to play Michigan State this weekend.

The Spartans currently possess a 7-13 record and have had offensive struggles of their own, pushing across just a pair of runs in a two-game set with Iowa and no runs in its contests games against Northwestern.

Michigan State will be looking to get back in the win column after dropping three straight games to Maryland this past weekend.

Ally Kurland, who had a titanic offensive weekend that included two home runs in Saturday’s affair, spoke about the strong offensive showing and what the three-game winning streak means.

“We all feel a level of relaxation,” Kurland said. “The chemistry is all coming together. We’re just really starting to gel as a team, so it’s really fun to watch.”

The junior catcher said going into next weekend against the Spartans, the Nittany Lions will look to keep the same mindset and take things one game at a time.

Kurland’s strong weekend, both at the plate and behind it, provided a jolt for Penn State this weekend, but her contributions were not alone.

Crouthamel hit a home run in Friday’s second game and then came through with a two-RBI double in the sixth inning of Saturday’s second game to give Penn State a late lead.

Senior Kennedy Legg had three RBIs Friday, including a solo home run. Michelle Leone helped, too, with a sacrifice fly Friday and a grounder that Saturday that both allowed the Nittany Lions to score.

With contributions now seeming to come from all over the place, players like Kurland are a bit more optimistic for the remainder of the regular season.

“I think we’re going to keep doing great things.”