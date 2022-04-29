Penn State kicked off its final home series of the 2022 season on Friday against Wisconsin searching for some momentum after splitting a pair of games with Ohio State earlier in the week.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the 10th inning, dropping their third contest in four games in the process.

This game was a pitching duel between Penn State’s Bailey Parshall and Wisconsin’s Maddie Schwartz, as evidenced by the three extra innings it took to decide the contest.

The two senior aces thrived all game long from the mound, and both would remain in the circle for all 10 innings. They also yielded a combined six hits, although Parshall accounted for five of them.

When it came to the close loss, coach Clarisa Crowell didn’t put it on Parshall. Rather, she said her star pitcher posted a commendable performance and it was the offense that was lacking Friday.

Parshall’s solid performance was nothing new this season. She’s been the model of consistency for the blue and white throughout 2022.

In her 34 games this season (22 starts), Parshall compiled an 18-7 record, struck out 183 batters and recorded a 1.65 ERA.

Parshall has had a season to remember, but the Badgers’ Schwartz is certainly no slouch either.

She tallied a 2.22 ERA this season, while also recording a strong win-loss record of 21-5 on the year.

Similar to Parshall, Schwartz often finds herself being utilized quite frequently for her team. With that in mind, Crowell expects the blue and white hasn’t seen the last of Wisconsin’s top arm this weekend.

“We expect to see her again, she’s their No. 1,” Crowell said. “She’s a very good pitcher, and I think we’ve seen her enough that I expect our offense to come out tomorrow and make adjustments.”

Crowell’s team will need to make those adjustments if they are to earn a few more needed victories in conference play.

Wisconsin and Penn State don’t stand too far apart in the standings currently, as both teams have been competitive all season long.

While the Nittany Lions have more total wins on the season, the Badgers hold a superior Big Ten record of 11-5. By comparison, the blue and white stand at 10-8.

These two teams each need these upcoming two contests quite a bit to improve their spot in the Big Ten hierarchy before the postseason.

With the Big Ten Tournament fast approaching, this series could play a huge part in how those standings and matchups shake out.

And with the way Parshall and Schwartz have been used all season long, it is hard to believe they won’t each have a notable role in the final two games of this series.

Crowell has confidence in Parshall, but she still stressed the need for the senior pitcher and the rest of her squad to come ready after a sluggish, low scoring effort on Friday.

“We’ve got to put this game behind us and be ready to go tomorrow,” Crowell said.

