Pitcher Bailey Parshall made three appearances in Miami for the Panther Invitational and in each one, she made her presence known.

The senior recorded both a perfect game and a five-inning shutout for the coach Clarisa Crowell and company.

Through 13.2 innings, she walked only two batters, striking out 17, and surrendered only one extra-base hit.

The blue and white’s strong weekend was built off the backs of many impressive individual performances, headlined by Parshall, Crowell said.

“Bailey had her best stuff [Saturday] night, but I think it takes a lot more than just being able to pitch well,” Crowell said. “I think from just a mindset standpoint, she was able to stay composed. You’ve got to show some grittiness and some resiliency and some mental toughness to throw a perfect game.”

As is the case in any perfect game, Parshall worked her way out of several tough situations.

“There were times when she went down in the count and when it’s a three-and-two count,” Crowell said, “but I think what got her that perfect game was her mindset.”

Parshall admitted, too, that her performance was influenced by her mentality.

In the moment, the senior pitcher said she wasn’t aware she was throwing a perfect game, but she did know she was pitching a no hitter.

“I started thinking about it, internalizing a little bit, and I just kind of thought to myself, ‘You have to go out there and stick with the same game plan you know. You’re beating them on this, just continue to do that until they adjust,’” Parshall said.

Her perfect game is the first thrown by a Penn Stater since 2005, a bright note for the team, as it looks to make this season drastically different from last.

Along with a strong performance, Parshall said her self belief has grown from what her coach has said off the diamond.

MORE SOFTBALL CONTENT

“Coach [Crowell] does a great job of giving us the confidence we need,” Parshall said. “When she goes out there and says great things about us [it] always makes us feel great.”

Parshall said the idea that success is a team effort, speaking about the team’s performance on defense.

Despite leading the team from the mound last Saturday, success on defense takes a team effort and it instilled faith in her teammates knowing they helped her secure the no hitter, Parshall said.

“I think [our defense has] grown tremendously, our defense as a whole, and pitchers and our catchers,” she said, “We’ve all grown together, and I think it's showing very well in our last few games.”

Cassie Lindmark was behind the plate for the perfect game, and as a new member of the team, the freshman seems to already have developed a very good relationship with Parshall.

“We’ve been really intentional this preseason about creating the chemistry between us, so we’ve had a lot of conversations in practice and out of practice,” Parshall said. “I think that’s really benefited Cassie and I.

“Being able to push off one another and reading what we’re feeling, I think creating that prior to the game starting was very beneficial.”

Penn State has now completed two preseason tournaments, and with an overall record of 6-3, the Nittany Lions are headed to Georgia to compete in the I-75 Tournament this weekend.

Parshall said she’s excited to play in these tournament games.

“We definitely train all year-round for this sort of thing. And especially as a pitcher, we put a lot of emphasis on our endurance and durability, so being able to do that in our preseason really just gets us going for the season.”

Only nine games into the young season, the senior pitcher already backs this season’s blue and white squad to continue its success through the rest of the spring.

“I definitely think we’re building momentum,” she said, “I think we’re going to do really well going into the Big Ten tournament.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball dominates FIU, closes Panther Invitational with 5-inning shutout With a second shutout over FIU, Penn State ended its road trip to Miami with a 5-3 record on…