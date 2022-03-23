A dominant performance against Saint Francis, which saw Penn State top the Red Flash in a low-scoring game, extended the Nittany Lions’ win streak to seven games Tuesday.

The tilt with Saint Francis was one of the blue and white’s last matchups with a nonconference opponent in the regular season, as it’s set to kick off Big Ten play with a three-game series against Maryland.

With impending weather forecasted to bring some chilly weather to Happy Valley over the weekend, the Nittany Lions have already announced changes to their upcoming schedule with the Terrapins.

Penn State moved up the conference-opening series by a day, scratching Sunday’s series finale and moving game No. 1 of the series to Thursday, with the first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m.

“It’s going to be cold. Nobody talks about it,” coach Clarisa Crowell said. “There’s no excuses — we go out there and compete. It doesn’t matter what the weather is.”

The weather has been a minute factor for the Nittany Lions all season as they’ve prepared for games, but the team is hoping to utilize its recent success as fuel to keep it warm.

For Crowell, a perfect balance of success and hardship is the recipe for the confidence of this battle-tested group.

“Obviously, you want to have a lot of positive momentum going into conference play, and I think we have it,” Crowell said.

Senior captain Lilia Crouthamel agreed with her coach's mentality ahead of Thursday’s showdown with the Terrapins.

After a bumpy spring break, Crouthamel said she and the rest of the Nittany Lions feel like they’re at the top of the food chain.

“I think we’re really on the upswing,” Crouthamel said. “Teams should be pretty scared to face us coming up.”

The Nittany Lions are on the rise. After a rocky showing at the Carolina Classic, picking up just one win against UNC, the blue and white has won eight of its last nine games.

Penn State will need all of the momentum it can muster as it starts its quest for its first Big Ten title in program history.

In the Nittany Lions’ first conference test of the season, they welcome Maryland to Happy Valley for the first time since March 25, 2018.

The Terrapins didn’t fare well in nonconference play to start the year, finishing a game under .500 with a record of 13-14.

The two conference foes have faced similar competition to start the year, including matchups with FIU, UNC Greensboro and Missouri.

The Terrapins picked up wins against all three opponents, whereas the Nittany Lions picked up two wins against the Panthers, suffered a defeat to the Tigers and took a pair of losses from the Spartans.

Maryland is led by Furman transfer Mackense Greico. The senior utility player paces the charge offensively for the Terrapins with her team-leading slash line of .367/.500/.633.

Greico also leads in doubles and is tied for the team lead with three home runs on the year.

On the other hand, Maryland has struggled in the circle without a true No. 1 in its rotation.

Two junior right-handers, Courtney Wyche and Trinity Schlotterbeck, speared the rotation.

The two have been the main starters for the Terrapins this season, compiling a combined win-loss record of 11-12.

“We didn’t do too well with [the Big Ten] last year,” sophomore Mel Coombs said. “We’re just going to come off this high, keep going and competing.”

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE