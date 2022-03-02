As the calendar flips to March, Penn State is entering the meat of its schedule – the Nittany Lions will play nine games in nine days starting Friday.

After starting the I-75 Invitational with a pair of losses to Georgia Tech over the weekend, the blue and white quickly rebounded to handle Kennesaw State with a sweep of their own.

Hoping to utilize the gained momentum from its 10-2 blowout victory for its final game of the tournament against Georgia State, Penn State was forced to contain its surging firepower after the contest was canceled.

The Nittany Lions will need all the production they can get to continue building its momentum over spring break as they will play three teams in last year’s NCAA Tournament – No. 15 Oregon, UNC Greensboro and No. 7 Duke.

Opening the trip with a highly competitive tournament in Chapel Hill at the Carolina Classic, coach Clarisa Crowell said she understands how tough the weekend ahead will be for the blue and white.

Penn State will play four teams in North Carolina over three days including games against host UNC and the nationally ranked Ducks on Friday, a rematch of an early-season tilt with UConn, and a pair of matchups against UNC Greensboro.

“I think from a momentum standpoint, to carry that momentum into this week is huge,” Crowell said. “All four are very good teams, playing very good ball right now.”

All of Penn State’s opponents in each of their next nine contests hold a winning record to start the spring.

Crowell said she knows the key to success for producing on the field, even against stiff competition, but her approach and message for the Nittany Lions remains the same, no matter the opponent.

“We have our system, we have the way that we prep, and we’re going to continue to do it,” Crowell said. “At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter who’s on the other side.”

It really hasn’t mattered much who the Nittany Lions have squared off against to start the spring, as the group has already surpassed last year’s win total. The blue and white have compiled a record of 8-5 after three tournaments.

The blue and white will need to continue relying on the mounting momentum from its pitcher-catcher combo of Bailey Parshall and Cassie Lindmark to maintain its successful start of the 2022 season.

Both Parshall and Lindmark have made their mark on an already surging group.

In the circle, Parshall has leap-frogged any and all expectations from Crowell to start the year and has entered herself into the conversation for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.

The senior southpaw has established herself as the Nittany Lions ace, compiling a 4-2 record with a 1.17 ERA over 47.2 innings of work.

Even after two close losses against UConn and Georgia Tech on walk-off homeruns, Parshall attacks the “failing forward” mentality preached by Crowell.

“Bailey’s a competitor,” Crowell said. “After our game against Georgia State got canceled because of weather, I go down before we’re about to take off and go to the airport, and Bailey’s watching film — She’s a student of the game.”

Crowell has been just as thrilled with Parshall’s performance as she has with Lindmark’s arrival to Happy Valley.

The junior backstop comes to Penn State after two seasons at Kentucky where she didn’t receive many opportunities to produce with only 21 total starts at catcher in both years with the Wildcats.

Now as the everyday leadoff hitter, Lindmark has cemented herself as one of, if not, the best hitter in the Nittany Lions lineup.

Lindmark is “doing exactly what she needs to do” for Crowell and the rest of the blue and white offensive, as she leads the group in most offensive categories.

“She’s getting on base, she’s coming up in big moments, she’s been clutch for us,” Crowell said. “She’s really doing a good job of setting the tone for our offense.”

The duo will look to continue leading by example for the rest of the Nittany Lions as they head toward the end of their nonconference schedule and begin ramping up for Big Ten play.

“It matters more about the team that shows up,” Crowell said, “And I think our kids are going to be excited about the challenge.”

