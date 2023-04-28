Penn State's series against Illinois will be starting a day later than expected.

The Nittany Lion's game against Illinois at 5 p.m. has been postponed due to forecasted rain.

Due to heavy rain forecasted throughout the day, tonight’s 5 p.m. game against @IlliniSB has been canceled. The series will open tomorrow, Saturday April 29, with a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/3TnF2mYbZl — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 28, 2023

Fans were encouraged to wear pink for the game to raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer.

The game has been rescheduled to Saturday at 2 p.m. for a double header at Beard Field.

