Penn State's series against Illinois will be starting a day later than expected.

The Nittany Lion's game against Illinois at 5 p.m. has been postponed due to forecasted rain.

Fans were encouraged to wear pink for the game to raise awareness of the fight against breast cancer.

The game has been rescheduled to Saturday at 2 p.m. for a double header at Beard Field.

