After previously being delayed for the second time this year, Penn State's road doubleheader against Ohio State now has a new date.

The pair of contests will take place next Tuesday, April 26, but the start time has yet to be announced.

April 26 was originally set to see the Nittany Lions take on Coppin State, but that game has been canceled to make room for doubleheader with the Buckeyes.

