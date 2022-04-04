Mother Nature has forced Penn State to shake up its upcoming slate of conference matchups.
Originally scheduled to play Ohio State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions will now travel to Columbus, Ohio, on April 19.
First pitch of the two-game series against the Buckeyes will start at 3 p.m., with Game 2 set for 5:30 p.m.
Penn State’s next matchup will be Friday against Michigan. The first pitch of the three-game series is scheduled for 4 p.m.
