Mother Nature has forced Penn State to shake up its upcoming slate of conference matchups.

The Nittany Lions will now travel to Columbus on Tuesday, April 19 for a doubleheader with the Buckeyes. #WeArehttps://t.co/ah6oOjhWrE — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 4, 2022

Originally scheduled to play Ohio State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions will now travel to Columbus, Ohio, on April 19.

First pitch of the two-game series against the Buckeyes will start at 3 p.m., with Game 2 set for 5:30 p.m.

Penn State’s next matchup will be Friday against Michigan. The first pitch of the three-game series is scheduled for 4 p.m.

