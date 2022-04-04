Softball vs. Purdue, Lauren Marcotte

Infielder Lauren Marcotte smiles at her coach on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Purdue 15-2 in a doubleheader.

 Olivia Estright

Mother Nature has forced Penn State to shake up its upcoming slate of conference matchups.

Originally scheduled to play Ohio State in a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Nittany Lions will now travel to Columbus, Ohio, on April 19.

First pitch of the two-game series against the Buckeyes will start at 3 p.m., with Game 2 set for 5:30 p.m.

Penn State’s next matchup will be Friday against Michigan. The first pitch of the three-game series is scheduled for 4 p.m.

