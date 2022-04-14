Coming off its biggest win of the season, Penn State hopes to use its resurging momentum as it heads into a three-game series with Indiana starting Friday.

The Hoosiers have only suffered 10 losses all season, holding a record of 22-10, including a perfect 8-0 at home this spring.

Luckily for the blue and white, its matchup with Indiana will take place at Nittany Lion Softball Park and not in Bloomington, Indiana.

On the road, the Hoosiers are a much different team. Only winning three of their 11 away matchups this season, the Hoosiers have struggled to find luck in their tough road schedule.

In its eight road losses this season, Indiana has been outscored by 48 runs, granted, by some stiff competition.

Five of the Hoosiers eight road defeats came against ranked opponents, suffering a blowout to No. 1 Oklahoma and a pair of losses to both then-No. 3 Florida State and No. 23 Ohio State.

Coach Clarisa Crowell isn’t letting a record dictate a team’s success and said she knows Indiana will bring everything it has come Friday.

“Indiana plays a certain style of ball,” Crowell said. “They play with a ton of energy and a lot of confidence 一 offensively, they’re one of the best teams in the Big Ten.”

Coach Shonda Stanton is leading an offensive juggernaut in Indiana, with eight Hoosiers batting .300 or higher on the year and three sluggers averaging well over a .400.

A freshman duo of Taylor Minnick and Brianna Copeland lead the charge at the plate for Indiana.

The pair is coming off three consecutive weeks of being honored as Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Copeland went back-to-back in the weekly award before Minnick claimed the honor after an impressive weekend against Rutgers.

Minnick is an on-base machine, as she leads the team with her .585 on-base percentage. Against Rutgers, Minnick reached base in nine of her 11 plate appearances, adding a home run and three RBIs in the conference series.

The freshman sensation's ability to limit strikeouts and generate walks has cemented herself as one of the best hitters in the Indiana lineup.

Copeland, who also pitches for the Hoosiers, will hit the cover off the ball every time she steps to the plate.

Second on her team with eight long balls, the multi-tool Copeland has two games this season where she registered multiple home runs.

In a nine-inning win against Kent State, Copeland smashed three home runs, including a game-winning, walk-off, three-run bomb.

The crimson-hot duo will face some stiff pitching from the Nittany Lions rotation. As of late, the trio of Bailey Parshall, Kylee Lingenfelter and Vanessa Oatley has powered Penn State to some big wins.

Without the mid-week game the blue and white tend to have in between weekend series, Crowell said she feels the group will have more opportunity to watch film and practice ahead of a significant Big Ten matchup.

“We’re gonna have to put together a good game plan, and we’re gonna have to execute at a high level,” Crowell said.

A part of the game plan for Crowell is jumping out to an early lead against an inexperienced Indiana rotation and she “feels real good” about her team's chances against the Hoosiers pitchers.

With Indiana’s rotation led by another duo of less seasoned underclassmen in sophomore Macy Montgomery and fresman Heather Johnson, the Nittany Lions will have a great opportunity to keep pace with a proven Hoosiers lineup.

“I know that our offense is going to be chomping at the bit to face their pitchers this weekend 一 and I feel real good about it,” Crowell said.

As the blue and white approach the final stretch of its season, Crowell is “thankful” to have this opportunity to rest and watch a lot of film.

“Our kids have been awesome all year,” Crowell said, “And I don’t expect that to change at all.”

