Penn State softball v. Indiana, student section

Penn State students cheer on the Penn State softball team during their game against Indiana on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 6-0.

 Ryan Bowman

On March 23 Penn State released its 2023 promotional schedule.

With conference play starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at Beard Field, the team's first promo day will be 800 Strong.

Some other promotions include Alumni Day, Faculty and Staff Night, Mental Health Awareness Game, Little League Day and National Superhero Day.

The team will be back in action when it hosts Iowa for three games at Beard Field starting Friday.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.