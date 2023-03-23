On March 23 Penn State released its 2023 promotional schedule.

With conference play starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at Beard Field, the team's first promo day will be 800 Strong.

Promo nights + @PennStateSB = FUN 🤩 Here is our promotional schedule for the 2023 season! 🎟️ link in bio or on https://t.co/AFLlg8PeA3 🥎#WeAre pic.twitter.com/xYZkW2kW7J — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 23, 2023

Some other promotions include Alumni Day, Faculty and Staff Night, Mental Health Awareness Game, Little League Day and National Superhero Day.

The team will be back in action when it hosts Iowa for three games at Beard Field starting Friday.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball ace Bailey Parshall continues dominance in overtime win over Pitt Penn State never got the bats going on Tuesday, but the pitching was nothing short of remark…