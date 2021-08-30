Softball vs Rutgers, Livingston (17)

Shortstop Melina Livingston (17) hits the ball during the softball game vs Rutgers at Beard Field on Friday, April 12, 2019. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Nittany Lions 6-1.

 Samantha Wilson

Penn State released its offseason Fall Ball schedule previewing an eight-game non-conference slate that begins on Sept. 22.

The schedule includes matchups against Pitt-Johnstown, Villanova, Buckner, St. Francis and Lockhaven and Westchester to end the season on Oct. 09.

All of the games will be hosted by the Nittany Lions on Beard Field.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a sports reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.