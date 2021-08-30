Penn State released its offseason Fall Ball schedule previewing an eight-game non-conference slate that begins on Sept. 22.

The schedule includes matchups against Pitt-Johnstown, Villanova, Buckner, St. Francis and Lockhaven and Westchester to end the season on Oct. 09.

All of the games will be hosted by the Nittany Lions on Beard Field.

